Tight End Dallen Bentley Earns Praise as Utah's 'Biggest Offseason Standout'
247Sports recently released their selections for each preseason top 25 team’s biggest offseason standout.
With Utah ranked No. 18 within the sports media company's preseason ranking, their pick for the spring session's biggest standout might surprise you.
UteZone contributor and Utah football insider Steve Bartle made the pick, coining junior tight end Dallen Bentley as the Utes' most exceptional performer.
"One of Utah's most intriguing players coming into camp was tight end Dallen Bentley,” wrote Bartle. “He was a big win out of the junior college ranks last summer, as Utah beat out a handful of Power Five programs to land his commitment. His Utah career didn't get off to a hot start, but he's making good strides as a player now that he's entering his second year with the program. Tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham said, 'The one guy that made the most progress this spring was Dallen.’"
As Bartle touched on, Bentley joined Utah’s ranks ahead of the 2023 season after transferring from Snow College. In eight games as a freshman with the Badgers, the 6-foot-5 tight end hauled in eight catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Despite a relatively low level of production, Bentley entered the 2023 class as the No. 9 ranked JUCO recruit in the nation (No. 1 TE).
Utah beat out programs like Washington, San Diego State, Louisville, Colorado, and New Mexico State for the talented pass catcher's services.
After playing six games in reserve for the Utes in 2023, Bentley broke out during spring camp, giving practice his all to earn meaningful playtime within Utah’s deep tight end room.
Bentley earned first-team reps despite seemingly entering the offseason behind Utah’s other star tight ends, namely Brant Kuithe, Landen King, and UCLA transfer Carsen Ryan.
The junior college product didn’t just earn first-team reps, instead, he capitalized on them, earning Kyle Whittingham’s affirmation when the Utah head coach called Bentley one of the team’s biggest breakouts of spring practice. Whittingham also commended how quickly Bentley learned the team's offense.
It’s unclear where the JUCO transfer slots into the Utes’ 2024 offensive depth. Regardless, one thing is for certain, his spring undoubtedly assisted his case for a starting role.
If spring’s 'biggest standout' can continue his ascension through the rest of Utah’s offseason, there is a real case for him to earn a starting role alongside the team’s incumbent starter Brant Kuithe.