Utah Utes WR Devaughn Vele Selected With No. 235 Overall Pick by Denver Broncos
In this story:
The Utah Utes had five players drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, and wide receiver Devaughn Vele was the fifth and final to do so.
The former walk-on who joined the team in 2019 and earned a scholarship in 2020 was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the No. 235 overall pick. He ends a bit of a dry-spell for Utah receivers, becoming the first one to be drafted since 2015.
For Vele, he joins a draft class headlined by former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, and also will reunite with Utah pass-rusher Jonah Elliss who went in the third round and also made history with his father.
Over the course of his career, Vele racked up 123 catches for 1,689 yards and 13 scores.
Published