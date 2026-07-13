After MLB Draft, It's Clear Tim Corbin Has Figured "This S***" Out

NASHVILLE—On a late-May day in which Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin didn’t have all that many answers to the biggest questions surrounding his program, he had one that encompassed every question he received that afternoon.

Vanderbilt’s season was over without it reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 19 seasons after its SEC Tournament loss to Florida and brought every negative narrative surrounding Corbin to light. The narrative was that he hadn’t adjusted to the NIL era and was too stuck in his ways. The program appeared to be farther away from its championship standard than it had been at any point in the prior 10 seasons, and Corbin still having his fastball was in doubt.

To that, Corbin said…

“I don't look at it and go ‘oh, my gosh.’ I just look at it and say ‘I'm going to figure this sh** out, some way, somehow,’” Corbin said in regard to college baseball’s new era. “It's a balancing act in terms of getting players, whether it's incoming high school kids, being able to acquire them -- finances probably helps that to some degree. We don't dip into the portal a lot. And really our opportunity in the portal is we probably have to go freshmen/sophomore.”

Corbin and his staff–which he didn’t change for the mostpart–took that last part to heart.

They went with freshmen and did it better than anybody in the country. Vanderbilt had the No. 1 high school class in the country prior to the MLB Draft and left the draft with the No. 1 class in the country.

Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin celebrates the team's win over Duke in the NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals at Hawkins Field Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Gw51983 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vanderbilt lost signees Eric Booth, Sean Duncan, Aiden Ruiz, Luke Williams, Keon Johnson and Collin Bland, but made out better over the weekend than it has in any draft in recent memory. Vanderbilt got top 250 recruits Noah Wilson, Joseph Contreras, Bo Holloway, RJ Cope, Gunner Skelton, Eli Herst and Keller Bradley through the draft. There’s also a non-zero chance that it could get 15th-round pick James Tronstien through the draft.

Corbin is also set to return standout catchers and designated hitters Colin Barczi and Mack Whitcomb as well as a number of draft-eligible relievers. It still has a non-zero shot to return Connor Fennell–who was drafted in the 20th round by the Chicago White Sox.

Between those returners and newcomers and the best portal class that Corbin has signed in the NIL era–which includes Michigan transfer Shane Brinham, Maryland transfer Bud Coombs, Missouri transfer Blaize Ward and Fairleigh Dickinson transfer Hunter Ray–this appears to be his most talented team since his team that went to Omaha in 2021. That’s not factoring in returning standouts Austin Nye, Brodie Johnston, Tommy Goodin, Rustan Rigdon and a number of arms with leap potential.

Vanderbilt’s 2026 season is evidence that having a talented roster doesn’t guarantee anything, but its 2027 team is significantly more gifted than that team was–as evidenced by Vanderbilt’s first draft selection coming in the ninth round, on day two of the draft–and projects to get to places that no Vanderbilt player in recent memory has.

Even if it doesn’t, though, it appears as if the biggest takeaway from the weekend doesn’t have as much to do with what Vanderbilt can do in 2027 as it does Corbin’s stock. It appears as if he’s figured “this s***” out.

Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin watches his team against Indiana State during the NCAA Division I Baseball Regionals at Hawkins Field Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Gw49086 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Gunner was offered over a million dollars in Round 4, Round 5, & Round 6,” Skelton’s mom, Misty, said in a Facebook post, “It was AHHMAZING!!! We were so grateful and humbled by the teams that believed in him and wanted to invest in him. Vanderbilt’s NIL & financial offer for him to go play in college over the next 3 years and have the chance to enter the draft after playing in the SEC, was just an offer he couldn’t pass up!”

When Corbin thinks about the trip he just made to Omaha, Nebraska, in the opening days of the College World Series, he thinks about the good times. He thinks about all of Vanderbilt’s trips there in which it played in this event. He thinks about standing on the grass there in 2014 and wondering if he’d ever get back.

Those memories are some of the best of Corbin’s career. That trip won’t be, but perhaps the next one can be. Vanderbilt’s entirely-successful MLB Draft indicates that the odds of that aren’t as far fetched as its 2026 season indicates.

Vanderbilt’s program infrastructure is far closer to that of an Omaha team than a team that projects to miss the NCAA Tournament with any sense of consistency. Its roster is, too. Corbin hinted that he had a chip on his shoulder when he sat at the podium following Vanderbilt’s SEC Tournament exit, and he’s used it to position his program among college baseball’s elite again.

Perhaps that means he’ll be on a more crowded westbound flight next June.

“When I go to Omaha this time of year and you don't have your team, it's a very lonely place to be,” Corbin said at Vanderbilt’s Topping Out Ceremony at Hawkins Field, “Even though you're in the midst of a lot of other people. When I'm there, usually, I go off by myself and just sit there and go ‘Okay, we're gonna get back here again. We're gonna get back here again.’”

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