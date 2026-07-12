When was Vanderbilt Standout Braden Holcomb Selected in the the 2026 MLB Draft?

NASHVILLE — Former Vanderbilt standout Braden Holcomb has been selected by the Chicago White Sox with the No. 345 pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, in the 12th round.

Holcomb had a breakout season in 2026, raised his average from .275 in 2025 to .352 in his junior season. He went from nine home runs to 14 as well as nine doubles to 19. It was a significant leap that made Holcomb’s decision to leave easy.

Vanderbilt was fortunate to sneak Holcomb through the draft four years ago as he worked to become a more complete player. As he leaves Vanderbilt, he can confidently say he became one.

“I think that's really just down to the approach and everything and developing as a hitter a little bit,” Holcomb told Vandy on SI during the season. “Knowing where I'm getting pitched, which oftentimes is a way, low and away, and I'm not trying to do too much with it a lot of times, younger guys can just try and do too much with those pitches when you really just got to take a nice, clean, simple swing and take it the other way, so it's all about experience and kind of getting getting those reps that experience.”

Holcomb became appealing to MLB teams because of his more complete approach as a hitter–which was evidenced by year-over-year improvement–as well as his defensive profile that was headlined by versatility in 2026. The also like his 6-foot-5 frame as he previously was an all-state tight end at Foundation Academy (Winter Garden, Fla.).

It appeared as if Holcomb knew his college career was over when he stood at the dugout rail alone and soaked everything in for a few minutes after Vanderbilt’s SEC Tournament loss to Florida. Holcomb never got out of a regional as a Vanderbilt player, but he’s a player that endeared himself to the fanbase through his play.

By the end of his Vanderbilt career, he was an ambassador for the program and appeared to embrace the role.

“That’s really special,” Holcomb said during the year. “That's a compliment, and I just want to try my best to represent the university and represent this program because the culture that comes with this program and what it's built on and to think about it that way, I mean, that really is a blessing. It’s really an honor because, I’ve grown up watching this program, I really love this program.”

Now, Holcomb will represent Vanderbilt as one of a long line of professionals that once wore its uniform.

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