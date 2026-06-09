Another Vanderbilt Baseball Pitcher Leaves for the Transfer Portal

It is the ninth day that the college baseball transfer portal has been opened and Vanderbilt baseball just lost another pitcher to the portal.

Per a report from On3’s Pete Nakos, Vanderbilt pitcher Luke Guth has entered the transfer portal. Guth played for Vanderbilt the past three seasons. In 2026, Guth had a 5.18 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 23 games appearances for the Commodores.

Guth pitched 33 innings for Vanderbilt this past season and allowed 19 earned runs with 20 walks. In 2025, Guth appeared in 19 games and posted a 4-0 record with an ERA of 0.93. That season, he only allowed nine hits and two runs.

Going into this past spring, Guth was one of the most reliable pitchers for the Commodores, but had a down season in his final year for Vanderbilt.

Guth is the fifth pitcher to enter the portal for Vanderbilt this offseason. The Commodores also lost Tristan Bristow, Jakob Schulz, Miller Green and Hudson Barton in addition to outfielder Will Hampton and infielder Carter Johnstone.

Guth’s departure furthers the need for Vanderbilt to acquire pitching this transfer portal cycle. The biggest issue with Vanderbilt this past season was its pitching. While the Commodores were riddled with pitching injuries throughout the 2026 season, the results from the available pitchers they did have was a noticeable decline compared to the 2025 season when Vanderbilt earned the No. 1 overall spot in the NCAA Tournament.

So far, Vanderbilt has not added any pitchers through the transfer portal, which closes June 30. Knowing how big of a need pitching is for Vanderbilt this offseason, one would think the Commodores will eventually add pitchers.

This transfer portal cycle in particular is the most important offseason Vanderbilt has had in a long time. Vanderbilt saw its 19-year NCAA Regional streak come to an end this spring after finishing with a 33-25 record and a second round exit at the SEC Tournament.

While the injuries Vanderbilt suffered played a role in the streak ending, it still had its opportunities to sneak into the 64-team field. Now, the moves that head coach Tim Corbin and his staff make this month and the rest of the offseason will be looked at closely by the fanbase as the pressure to get the program back to where it was grows.

While the pitching depth seems to be thinning more than it was during the season, there is still plenty of time for Vanderbilt to build the depth back up.

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