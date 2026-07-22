Vanderbilt Baseball Makes New Hire For Important Staffing Position

Vanderbilt baseball might be in line for a major bounce back year next season.

Per a report from Kendall Rogers from D1Baseball, Vanderbilt baseball has hired Travis Jewett to be the program’s Director of Player Strategy and Personnel for Vanderbilt baseball head coach Tim Corbin and the Commodores. The role seems to be more of a general manager job for Vanderbilt.

Jewett has spent the past four seasons as the assistant coach for USC where he helped the Trojans get to a NCAA Regional for the past two seasons. USC finished with a record of 42-14 during the 2026 season, but saw its season end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the College Station Regional.

Corbin’s hiring of Jewett seems to be a strategic one given the history the two have together. Jewett was an assistant coach for Corbin and Vanderbilt from 2013-2016. During his first stint at Vanderbilt, Jewett helped coach Vanderbilt alongside Corbin to the program’s first NCAA Championship in program history in 2014 before being the runners-up in the 2015 season. In that time at Vanderbilt, Jewett also oversaw Vanderbilt’s offense, but most importantly, recruiting.

Jewett rejoining Vanderbilt in a new and more important role is an upgrade in terms of player scouting and development for the program. Jewett has proven that he can recruit guys and draw results from the guys he finds.

Given the state of Vanderbilt baseball, his recruiting experience is going to play a heightened factor in what he will be doing in Nashville this time around.

Vanderbilt is coming off a 2026 season where it saw its 19-year NCAA Tournament streak snapped. The Commodores finished with a record of 33-25 and lost to Florida in the second round of the SEC Tournament in May.

On top of that, Vanderbilt had key departures with guys like Mike Mancini, Braden Holcomb and Colin Barczi going to the MLB. But the Commodores did bring back starting pitcher Connor Fennell, who will be key to its starting rotation next season.

There is a lot of pressure for Vanderbilt to get back to its usual standard. Though Vanderbilt lost some of its veterans, it still brought in pieces from the transfer portal and could be bringing in a talented freshman class pending whether some of the program’s high school recruits decide to sign with Vanderbilt or with the MLB team that they got drafted by.

If Jewett is able to take advantage in his new role with Vanderbilt, the Commodores could get back to being one of the best teams in the country sooner rather than later. A return to the standard Corbin has set is going to be expected, it is just a matter of whether Vanderbilt can make that a reality.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.