Vanderbilt Baseball Notebook: Johnston's Championship Traits, Stillman's Return, Injuries

NASHVILLE—Buried in the bottom sentence of Brodie Johnston’s bio on Vanderbilt baseball’s website is perhaps the most significant quote that Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin has delivered in regard to his star sophomore.

In the line, Corbin declares that Johnston has the mindset and trajectory of a championship-level player. Corbin has coached more players that have won championships than just about anyone actively coaching college baseball these days, which indicates that those words hold a significant amount of weight.

Corbin was willing to double down on the statement on Tuesday night after Vanderbilt’s midweek win over Eastern Kentucky–in which Johnston homered.

“I've always thought that he's got championship traits in terms of when the team needs you, you're at your best. And he's usually that way,” Corbin said. “There's never a time where I feel like there's any softness to any approach that he takes. I like him. He's true to who he is. He's a real guy. He's a cowboy. He's just a tough, tough kid who loves ball, and loves to be out here, and he enjoys it.”

If Johnston didn’t already fit the criteria in Corbin’s mind, he’s clearly stepped into it in 2026 by doing the simple things at a higher level.

Johnston walked just 10 times last season and struck out 68 times. Johnston was one of the SEC’s best freshmen, but he swung and missed at a 33.3% clip and struck out 29.1% of the time–those numbers ranked in the 7th and 9th percentiles, respectively. This season, he’s already walked nine more times than he did all of last season and has five more strikeouts than walks.

Perhaps that’s the difference between Johnston being good and elite enough to become a champion one day.

​​”I've been focusing a lot on a mental style of game, you know, just the same positive throughout it and just really going up there with a plan at the plate, not getting away from the plan,” Johnston said. “Not trying to get too big or something, just staying with it, and just keep working on defense.”

Tim Corbin’s reflection on Aiden Stillman’s long-awaited debut

The Vanderbilt freshman barely snuck through the MLB Draft and figured to factor in somewhere, but he had yet to be healthy until he threw for the first time over the weekend in a 12-0 Vanderbilt loss to Texas A&M.

Stillman gave up two runs on one hit–which was a home run–in that game. He’s still got some room to go before living up to the buzz surrounding him, but he’s back. That matters.

“Pretty good velocity, I thought his misses were small,” Corbin said. He just needs time. He's. He got a bang to rust off, it was April last year when he threw, so it was a full year. And he's confident. You know he doesn't get spooked, he doesn't over breathe. You can just tell he's got some moxy to him. He's pitched in some good situations before, high leverage situations, so, I look forward to using him more and building him up.”

Injury updates

Vanderbilt's injury situation is better than it's been, but Commodores' catcher Colin Barczi left the game on Tuesday night. Corbin says he was sore and that he was taken out of the game as a result of caution.

Corbin still can't turn to relievers England Bryan, Matthew Shorey and Adria Casoliba as a result of injuries. Things don't sound entirely bleak in regard to those three, either.

"Casoliba is getting there. He's throwing, standing up, so he's no longer on his knees. That's a good thing. He's getting there," Corbin said. "England, still in question. Shorey threw today, not on the mound yet, but incrementally moving towards doing that. So, another good guy."