Baseball Game Preview: Western Kentucky at No. 23 Vanderbilt
Plenty of things have been said about No. 23 Vanderbilt’s offensive struggles and the only way to silence those talks is to have a big game at the plate. The Commodores will get that chance Tuesday night against Western Kentucky.
The Hilltoppers are an interesting team. On one hand, they’re 25-3 and have some of the best stats in the nation. Here’s some of their most impressive team stats (and their national rank):
- .331 team batting average (6)
- .431 team on base percentage (20)
- .539 team slugging percentage (19)
- 72 stolen bases (11)
- 2.54 team ERA (2)
- 7.22 H/9 allowed (10)
- 3.00 K/BB (13)
- 3.32 BB/9 (16)
- 1.17 WHIP (5)
Additionally, junior outfielder Ryan Wideman’s .457 batting average is the ninth-best in the nation. He also ranks fourth nationally in hits (53), 21st in slugging percentage (.802). RHP Jack Bennett has a vide game-like .86 ERA that is second-best in the nation (but most likely won’t pitch against Vanderbilt on three-days rest ahead of a weekend series against No. 17 Dallas Baptist).
So, why isn’t Western Kentucky ranked or looked at more highly in NCAA Baseball Tournament projections? The Hilltoppers’ schedule ranks 290th in strength of schedule out of 307 college baseball teams and their three losses came against Murray State and Kennesaw State (twice).
Another thing in Vanderbilt’s favor is the Commodores’ pitching staff outranks the Hilltoppers in most of those pitching statistics listed above.
But maybe Western Kentucky is the real-deal? This is the week we’ll find out with Tuesday’s game against No. 23 Vanderbilt and then a Conference USA series this weekend at No. 17 Dallas Baptist.
Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday night’s game at Hawkins Field:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mac Rose, C
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Chris Maldonado, DH
- Mike Mancini, 2B
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Starting Lineup
- Carlos Vasquez, 3B
- Ethan Lizama, RF
- Ryan Wideman, CF
- Thomas Marsala, DH
- Kyle Hayes, 1B
- Dylan O'Connell, LF
- Reid Howard, SS
- Anthony Westbrook, C
- Austin Haller, 2B
Pitching Matchup
RHP Lucas Hartman (2-0, 1.71 ERA, 21 IP, 27 SO, 4 BB, 4 ER, .123 b/avg) vs. RHP Austin Nye (1-0, 1.04 ERA, 17.1 IP, 21 SO, 10 BB, 4 ER, .140 b/avg.)
Weather Report
Temperatures at game time Tuesday night are expected to be in the mid 60s, according to AccuWeather's forecast, with temperatures dropping below 60 degrees after sunset. No rain is in the forecast and winds are mild, registering just seven miles per hour with gusts up to 10 mph.
How to Watch: Western Kentucky at No. 23 Vanderbilt
- When: 6 p.m., Tuesday
- Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
- TV: SECN+
- Listen: Online here
- Live Stats: StatBroadcast
- Series History: Vanderbilt leads all-time series 67-33-1
- Last Meeting: Vanderbilt won 8-1 (2023)
- Last time out, Commodores: lost to No. 2 Arkansas, 7-3
- Last time out, Hilltoppers: def. Sam Houston, 11-1 (8 innings)