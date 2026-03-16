Vanderbilt WBB Receives NCAA Tournament Seed, Opponent: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball got its answer on who it will be hosting in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The Commodores were selected as a No. 2 seed with UConn being the No. 1 seed in the region. Vanderbilt will host No. 15 seed High Point at Memorial Gymnasium at 6 p.m. CT Sunday. If Vanderbilt wins, it will play the winner of No. 7 seed Illinois and No. 10 seed Colorado.

Vanderbilt’s seeding is not at all a surprise. The Commodores have been projected as a No. 2 seed for weeks now after what was a historic regular season for the program. Despite losing in the quarterfinals to Ole Miss, it seems as though the committee did not punish Vanderbilt after all.

Being in the same region as UConn creates a very intriguing and must-watch matchup in the Elite Eight if both teams get there. Vanderbilt head coach Shea Ralph used to be on the UConn coaching staff with head coach Geno Auriemma, so if the Commodores and Huskies met in Fort Worth come that round it would be a great matchup of two of the best teams in the country.

Vanderbilt enters the season with a 27-4 record, the most wins in a season in program history with an opportunity to set a record that would be incredibly difficult to beat. Vanderbilt and High Point tipoff at 6 p.m. CT March 21 on ESPNews.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

174 days

The Anchor: Monday, March 16, 2026

Though Vanderbilt baseball lost Sunday’s game, the Commodores still won the overall weekend series. It is the 10th time in the last 12 series against LSU that they have won.

Vanderbilt swimmer Aubrey Hull broke her own school record for the 100 meter backstroke, finishing with a time of 52.95 seconds.

Vanderbilt’s No. 5 seed selection in this season’s NCAA Tournament is the highest seed for a Vanderbilt team since the 2012 season.

Sunday’s Commodores Results

No. 4 seed Vanderbilt lost to No. 3 seed Arkansas 86-75.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis beat Alabama 4-3.

Vanderbilt baseball lost to No. 13 LSU 16-9.

Monday’s Commodores Schedule

There are no games scheduled.

Commodores Quote of The Day

"He might be arrogant, might be a little stubborn, he might not have good body language—say what you want. But don't say he's not tough." Cutler's high school coach Bob Clayton

We’ll Leave You With This…

Ready for the opportunity ⚓️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jEfY0Cm5WC — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) March 16, 2026