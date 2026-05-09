Braden Holcomb on Controversial Hit in Now-Suspended Missouri Game: “That ball went over the fence.”

With two outs in the ninth and two runners on base, Braden Holcomb walked up to the plate with a chance to keep Vanderbilt’s hopes of a Friday-night win over Missouri alive–and he came through.

Only, there’s a dispute in regard to what extent Holcomb came through.

"The ball just dissappeared," the ESPN announcer said on the broadcast.

The ball that Holcomb drove the other way went straight into the fog that completely overtook the outfield at Taylor Stadium and–per the announcers–dissappeared completely from sight. The only decipherable facts supported by the video and eyewitnesses were that the ball left the stadium, the center fielder didn’t move and the right fielder moved towards center field–indicating that the ball was hit to right-center field. Either way, Holcomb ran the bases and crossed home plate in the midst of the initial call being made.

Holcomb’s timely hit was initially called a three-run homer that put Vanderbilt up 9-7 in the ninth before Friday’s game was suspended immediately after the review of the hit. The call was changed, though, to a ground-rule double that only scored one run and tied the game at 7-7.

In the moments following Vanderbilt’s exit from Taylor Stadium, Holcomb made his stance on the call known.

“100% positive,” Holcomb said via a tweet, “That ball went over the fence.”

At this stage, Holcomb's case is clear. Trackman says the ball went 379 feet with a 108 mile an hour exit velocity and an 18-degree launch angle. The only part of Taylor Stadium with a depth beyond 379 feet is dead center field. The distance down the lines is 340 feet. The case for the ball clearing the fence is also strengthened by how wet the grass was at that point in the night and the theoretical impact that would have on the ball bouncing high enough to clear the fence.

Vanderbilt looked as if it was going to cruise to a series-opening victory well before the fog arrived on the field. The Commodores took a 6-1 lead going into the bottom of the eighth inning after what was a spectacular outing from starting pitcher Connor Fennell. Then, Vanderbilt’s bullpen blew the game by giving up five hits and six runs in the inning.

It was on the ropes with one out to spare and potentially an NCAA Tournament at-large berth on the line, but Holcomb kept it alive. Perhaps he gave it the lead, too.

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