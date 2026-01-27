Missouri vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 27

The Alabama Crimson Tide were supposed to be an elite contender this season, but things haven't gone their way to start the season. They're still inside the top 25 in the AP Poll, but they're 2-3 in their last five games, with losses to Vanderbilt, Texas, and Tennessee.

Can they finally bounce back with an impressive win against Missouri tonight? Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.

Missouri vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Missouri +10.5 (-110)

Alabama -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Missouri +430

Alabama -600

Total

OVER 166.5 (-110)

UNDER 166.5 (-110)

Missouri vs. Alabama How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, January 27

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Missouri Record: 14-6 (4-3 in SEC)

Alabama Record: 13-6 (3-3 in SEC)

Missouri vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Missouri is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 6-3 in Missouri's last nine games

Missouri is 5-15 straight up in its last 20 road games

The OVER is 12-4 in Missouri's last 16 games vs. SEC opponents

Alabama is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

Alabama is 8-1 straight up in its last nine home games vs. Missouri

Missouri vs. Alabama Key Player to Watch

Mark Mitchell, G - Missouri Tigers

Mark Mitchell is clearly the most important player on this Missouri Tigers' team. He's leading the team in both points per game (17.7) and rebounds per game (5.5). In order to upset Alabama tonight, not only will he have to be sharp offensively, but he'll have to be locked in on defense as well. Defending the perimeter is going play a big role in Missouri hanging with Alabama, something the Tigers haven't done well this season.

Missouri vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why I'm not afraid to lay the points on Alabama, despite some bad recent results:

Any time that Alabama plays, we have to look at how its opponent does when defending the perimeter. 40% of Alabama's points this season have come from three-point shots. Tonight, the Crimson Tide will face a Missouri team that ranks 289th in opponent three-point field goal percentage. To make matters worse, they allow their opponents to shoot 40.1% from beyond the arc when playing on the road.

If you want to look at some more advanced metrics, Alabama ranks 13th in effective possession ratio, while Missouri ranks 194th.

I'll lay the 10.5 points with Alabama tonight.

Pick: Alabama -10.5 (-110) via Caesars

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

