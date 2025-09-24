Checking in on Vanderbilt Players in the MLB Ahead of Final Week of Regular Season: The Anchor
It is the final week of the MLB regular season so it is time to check in on how former Vanderbilt baseball players are performing in the big leagues as teams make their final push for the playoffs.
Two former Vandy boys have already clinched a spot in the 2025 playoffs. In Chicago, Dansby Swanson helped the Cubs get a playoff-clinching win over the Pittsburgh Pirates a week ago. In the Cubs most recent series,
Swanson hit his 23rd home run of the season against the Reds. On the season, Swanson is batting .247 with 76 RBIs in addition to his homers.
In Philadelphia, Walker Buehler has made two starts for the Phillies after spending most of the season pitching in Boston. In his first start, Buehler threw five innings and gave up just one earned run on five hits.
The win helped the Phillies clinch the NL East and at least the No. 3 seed in the postseason. In Buehler’s second start over the weekend, he pitched 3.2 shutout innings in a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
In the minor league, Arizona Fall League is preparing to get started, which features three former Commodores: Bryce Cunningham, Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Hunter Owen. The Arizona Fall League is an offseason baseball league that has six teams made up of minor league players from all 30 farm systems.
This season, the Arizona Fall League begins Oct. 6 and ends Nov. 15.
Vanderbilt volleyball at Texas, 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network
There were no games scheduled yesterday.
Vanderbilt women’s tennis has had one athlete show out at the ITA All-American Championships.
Freshman Mia Yamakita is off to a 3-0 start to her collegiate career as she moved onto the qualifying round at the event in Cary, North Carolina. Yamakita defeated Naomi Xu of California and Isabelle Lacy of University of Virginia on the second day of the event.
40 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“Phil Cox was the first guy we signed and we were very fortunate to get him. I didn’t have any recruiting mentality being in the conference office that one year and didn’t pay any attention to recruiting. A good friend of mine in Kentucky told me about Phil and said he was unsigned. We signed him right away. Then from there we recruited players like [Barry] Goheen, [Barry] Booker and guys that turned out to be very good players for us.”- C.M. Newton