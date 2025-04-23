Commodores Baseball Can't Complete Comeback, Drops Midweek Matchup Against MTSU
All good things must come to an end. The No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores baseball program saw its 10-0 record in midweek contests come to an end on Tuesday as the MTSU Blue Raiders made the short trip to Nashville and pulled off a 5-3 upset victory.
The Commodores fell behind in the first frame and battled admirably but couldn't get the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and saw perfect record blemished and its five-game winning streak ended. MTSU's victory is their first over Vanderbilt since 2018.
The Blue Raiders saw leadoff batter Eston Snider open the game with a home run to put the Commodores into a 1-0 deficit just four pitches into the game. MTSU added another run in the second inning after Matt Wolfe opened the inning with a walk, advanced to third on a Brett Rogers single and scored on a Hayden Miller ground out.
Vanderbilt clawed a run back in the third inning on their first hit of the game as Rustan Rigdon's solo home run to make it 2-1 but the Blue Raiders were quick to answer right back in the fourth inning. Wolfe opened the fourth inning with a double and Miller singled for his second RBI of the game to make it 3-1.
Catcher Mac Rose notched Vanderbilt's third hit of the game in the sixth inning to score Braden Holcomb who opened the inning with a walk. Jacob Humphrey sacrificed flied out to right field but his efforts tied the game a 3-3 and kept the Commodores hopes alive.
MTSU's Tyler Minnick opened the 8th inning by getting hit by a pitch and then advancing to second and then third on a wild pitch. Keaton Ray singled to bring in Minnick to give the Blue Raiders a 4-3 advantage but the visitors weren't done there. Wolf found his second hit of the game, moving Ray to third. Another wild pitch scored Ray and gave the Blue Raiders insurance.
Vanderbilt started Austin Nye on the hill and he gave the home side 3.2 innings of work allowing three runs on five hits with a walk. Reliever Brennan Seiber took the loss as his wild pitches doomed the Commodores in the 8th.
The Commodores travel to Oxford to take on the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels for a weekend series opening on on Friday.