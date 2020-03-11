Commodores Baseball hosts Toledo, Kentucky this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Sixth-ranked Vanderbilt begins a stretch of 13 consecutive games in the state of Tennessee when the club faces Toledo at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from Hawkins Field.

The Commodores (12-5) are coming off a 2-2 week highlighted by a walk-off walk Sunday against No. 22 TCU at the Southern California College Baseball Classic. Toledo (3-11) heads to Nashville for a two-game swing beginning Tuesday night at Belmont.

Fans who bring household items for donation to Wednesday’s game will receive a complimentary outfield ticket. The donations, made in support of the Community Resource Center for tornado relief, will be accepted at all gates to the facility. Suggested items include tarps, personal hygiene items, bleach, trash bags, gloves, baby and toddler clothes, formula, underwear, bras, batteries and baby food.

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUP

• WEDNESDAY: RHP Ethan Smith (2-0, 1.29 ERA) vs. LHP Billy Todorowski (0-0, 10.12 ERA)

NEED TO KNOW

Vanderbilt and Toledo are meeting for the first time. The Commodores are 24-13 all-time against current members of the Mid-American Conference. Wednesday marks the first matchup against a MAC opponent since March 15, 2016, when Vanderbilt downed Northern Illinois, 9-2 at Hawkins Field.

With its win vs. Central Arkansas last Tuesday, Vanderbilt is 20-1 in its last 21 midweek games dating to May 15, 2018. Vanderbilt is riding a 12-game home midweek win streak following its victory against Central Arkansas. The last home midweek loss came Feb. 27, 2019, in 10 innings vs. Austin Peay.

Vanderbilt pitching has allowed three-or-fewer runs in 13 of the last 14 games including four straight. The squad has held its opponents to two-or-fewer runs 10 times. The Commodores are 9-1 in those contests.

PROMOTIONS

Kids are admitted at no cost to Wednesday’s game. The promotion, which applies to those in eighth grade and younger the day of game, will allow kids in free to all nonconference games through March 31. The promotion will be limited based on ticket availability.

Complimentary kids’ tickets must be claimed at the Hawkins Field box office on the day of game only, no earlier than 2 ½ hours before the first pitch.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt opens Southeastern Conference play against Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. Friday from Hawkins Field. Saturday’s middle game is set for 2 p.m. and Sunday’s finale will start at 1 p.m. Outfield single-game tickets are available for $16.

Fans can enjoy the sounds of a DJ on Friday and Sunday at Hawkins Field. The first 1,000 fans through the gates Saturday will receive a “Pipeline to MLB” poster, showcasing the 25 Commodores who have made an MLB appearance since 2004.

On Salute to Service Sunday, the Commodores will recognize military veterans and active duty personnel. The athletic department will recognize a veteran of the game and have a veteran throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Color guards from the Vanderbilt’s Naval and Army ROTC will also be in attendance to display the colors during the national anthem. Kids are invited to run the bases postgame.