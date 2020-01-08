Commodores Earn No.2 Ranking In Preseason Top 25 By Perfect Game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt is favored to return to the College World Series finals according to Perfect Game, which tabbed the Commodores preseason No. 2 in its Top 25 rankings Wednesday.

The defending national champions were among nine SEC teams in the Top 25. The Commodores are joined by Arkansas (No. 4), Auburn (No. 6), Mississippi State (No. 8), Georgia (No. 10), Florida (No. 13), Ole Miss (No. 18), LSU (No. 20) and Texas A & M (No. 22).

Louisville headlines the publication’s rankings. The Cardinals and Commodores will square off in the annual Battle of the Barrel on May 5 at Hawkins Field. Vanderbilt will play a combined 18 games against Top 25 teams including seven at home.

On Wednesday, Vanderbilt matched a national best with four student-athletes being named Perfect Game preseason All-Americans including first-team honorees Tyler Brown, Austin Martin and Kumar Rocker. Mason Hickman was recognized as a second-team member.

Other Commodore baseball notables: