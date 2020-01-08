VandyMaven
Commodores Earn No.2 Ranking In Preseason Top 25 By Perfect Game

Greg Arias

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt is favored to return to the College World Series finals according to Perfect Game, which tabbed the Commodores preseason No. 2 in its Top 25 rankings Wednesday.

The defending national champions were among nine SEC teams in the Top 25. The Commodores are joined by Arkansas (No. 4), Auburn (No. 6), Mississippi State (No. 8), Georgia (No. 10), Florida (No. 13), Ole Miss (No. 18), LSU (No. 20) and Texas A&M (No. 22).

Louisville headlines the publication’s rankings. The Cardinals and Commodores will square off in the annual Battle of the Barrel on May 5 at Hawkins Field. Vanderbilt will play a combined 18 games against Top 25 teams including seven at home.

On Wednesday, Vanderbilt matched a national best with four student-athletes being named Perfect Game preseason All-Americans including first-team honorees Tyler Brown, Austin Martin and Kumar Rocker. Mason Hickman was recognized as a second-team member.

Other Commodore baseball notables:

  • A limited number of mini plans are now available to catch the Commodores at Hawkins Field this spring. Each plan includes six nonconference games, two weekend contests and four midweek matchups and five SEC tilts.
  • The program will host its annual banquet Feb. 1 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville. Head coach Tim Corbin will introduce the 2020 student-athletes and staff while also celebrating the program’s 2019 national championship season. Tickets are available by visiting VUCommodores.com.
  • Vanderbilt student-athletes will be signing 2020 team posters Saturday at 1:30 p.m. inside the Memorial practice gym prior to Commodore men’s basketball’s matchup against Texas A&M. Fans must have a ticket to the game to attend.
Baseball

