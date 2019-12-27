Sports awards, just like art are very subjective and beauty is most often found in the eye of the beholder. That's where this comes from, subjective views of sports awards.

On Thursday The Tennessean newspaper in Nashville named Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt's College World Seris star as its 2019 Sports Person of the Year. The award prompted a local media member to begin a debate on social media in supporting another worthy candidate he felt was more deserving of the award.

Chad Withrow, co-host of 104.5 The Zone's Midday 180 commented via Twitter that legendary Belmont men's basketball coach Rick Byrd should have been given the honor, not Rocker.

The backlash from Commodores fans towards the University of Tennessee alum was swift and loud.

The comments didn't end there.

Some were funnier than others.

I even decided to throw myself to the wolf and join the comments, knowing Withrow and having worked alongside him with TSSAA high school events over the years.

To me, both Rocker and Byrd are deserving of the award. Both provided the Nashville, Middle Tennessee region with great moments in 2019 and either would be a fine and worthy choice. I just don't believe that there is a need to mention Coach Byrd-whoI have great respect for- won 805 games.

Byrd didn't win all those games in 2019. That total took years to amass and should play no part in the decision for a single season award.

As Withrow said in our Twitter exchange, 2019 is the year he ended his legendary career and retired, but I still do not think the win total is relevant here.

Withrow, who Vandy fans believe dislikes all things Commodores because of his UT status, makes the case for Byrd that he managed to secure an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament and win a play-in game in Dayton, both things that are hard to accomplish, and should be celebrated and applauded.

He overlooks a few things though on Rocker.

He acknowledges the greatness of the no-hitter Rocker tossed in the regionals but stops there.

For the record, Rocker was more than just a one-game performer for the COmmodores en route to winning their second College World Series title under Tim Corbin.

The numbers Rocker posted throughout the run were nothing short of amazing, especially considering he was a true freshman on a national stage.

Throughout the entire season, Rocker dominated with a 12-5 record, 3.25 ERA with 114 strikeouts, 21 walks in 99.2 innings of work. He won four games and didn't lose in the postseason where his ERA was a minuscule0.96. He struck out 44, allowing just five walks in 28 innings of work.

For good measure, he was named the Most Outstanding Player and Freshman of the year for 2019. I'd say he did a little more than just a no-hitter.

I'll say it again, both men are deserving of the award, but to say that Rocker was only a no-hit wonder is incorrect. I'm far from a Vanderbilt homer, and while I think Rocker is more than worthy, I also think Byrd would not have been wrong was he the choice.

Congrats to Kumar Rocker, the Tennessean 2019 Sportsperson of the Year, regardless of what I or anyone else thinks.