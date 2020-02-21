CommodoreCountry
Corbin has built a Culture Unlike any Other at Vanderbilt

Greg Arias

When Tim Corbin arrived at Vanderbilt he embarked on the task of taking a program with a limited history of success and turning it into a national contender. 

It didn't take long for Corbin to surpass all previous Vanderbilt teams as in his second season in Nashville, the Commodores reached the Super Regionals, a place the program had never been previously.

Since that first Super Regional, the Commodores have become a perennial power, including two College World Series titles and a laundry list of current Major League players and even more working their way through the minor leagues. 

Earlier this week Bleacher Report's Scott Miller authored an in-depth look inside the culture between Corbin and Vanderbilt and their former players now in the professional ranks. 

Miller shared how many former Commodores and now other big-leaguers spend summers in Nashville working out and improving their skills in the baseball facilities and field at Vanderbilt. 

Names like David Price, Sonny Gray, Dansby Swanson, Curt Casali, Bryan Reynolds, and Mike Yastremski who remain connected to Corbin and Vanderbilt, and who when in town share their knowledge and experiences with current Commodores make this program different than other, and a diagram for others to follow. 

Corbin has created a culture unlike any other in college baseball, and it is a major reason why he and the Commodores have been able to build the program into a national power and a regular visitor to Omaha and the College World Series.

For those who have not yet read Miller's report on the culture built by Corbin that has made Nashville a hot-spot for major league players in the offseason, it is well worth the time to do so. I did and enjoyed it thoroughly. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

