Corbin on Current State of College Baseball Season

Springs sports remain in limbo across the country for all NCAA member institutions as the governing body of collegiate athletics, conferences, and universities wrestle with the decision to totally cancel all sports or to attempt to salvage at least part of the seasons in the wake of the COVID -19 pandemic that has brought the country to an almost total standstill in many areas.

Vanderbilt baseball, the defending national champions are one of the hundreds of spring sports teams across the country feeling the impact of the stoppage, including the fact that on-campus classes have been halted for the remainder of the semester and most, if not all students have left campus.

Head coach Tim Corbin, who is not only one of the best, if not the best coach in the sport, he is also one of the most thoughtful and intelligent people one might ever meet is at the forefront of the SEC as the conference attempts to work through the different options and consider all the ramifications of total cancellation of the remainders of the seasons.

Corbin appeared on the MLB Network on Sunday to share his thoughts on the current state of college baseball as the nation goes through this crisis. When asked about" right now, today, what's happening, postponed, suspended," Cobin gave his best reply.

"Well, we're suspended as of right now until April 15th, but I think on a lot of peoples minds, and I don't know this for certain, but I think most people think that this season is potentially gonna be over because we have no idea what it looks like when we do come back, " said Corbin. "I've heard similar things to what you are hearing. I'm on a conference call tomorrow afternoon with the SEC, but I think the thing is just trying to get years back for the student-athletes, both female and male in their spring sports where they have the opportunity to buy a little bit of time and if you are granted time then that's a gift because you'll get something back. But there's a lot of decisions that have to be made in the next upcoming months."

We as sports fans are hopeful that at least part of the spring sports seasons can, and will be salvaged, but things aren't looking positive for that to happen at this moment.

Of course, things could change in an instant, but with the talk of a 14-day shutdown of most things in this country becoming more of a next option, the hopes grow dimmer for the spring season returning at any point in 2020.