D1Baseball Releases Decades Top 100 Programs

Tim Corbin has built one of the best programs in the country since he set foot in Nashville to become the head coach of the Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team. Winners of two national titles in his tenure, the Commodore continue to receive praise for their accomplishments.

Released Wednesday, D1Baseball has ranked their Top 100 programs of the last decade in college baseball, and not surprisingly the Commodores occupy a lofty spot in those rankings.

The Commodores, winners of two titles in the last decade join a list of other Southeastern Conference teams who have earned the top spot, including Florida, who won the title in 2017.

So where did the Commodores rank?

2. Vanderbilt

2017 Rank: 2.The race between SEC rivals Florida and Vanderbilt was oh so close and could’ve gone either way. Ultimately, after a lengthy and spirited debate, we narrowly sided with the Gators, thanks to more consistency in getting to Omaha, along with stronger SEC marks — UF has the head-to-head over the last five years, has a higher in-conference winning percentage and has captured more regular-season championships. The Commodores, as with other programs in the top five, have built into a gold standard in college baseball. Yes, the Commodores have an advantageous scholarship situation, but there are plenty of other programs out with advantageous situations who don’t come close to the success Vandy has experienced throughout the Tim Corbin. At the end of the day, you still have to go out there and win games and do it at a high level, and the ‘Dores have no problem doing that. That goes back to coaching and building a premier roster. Vandy ranks just second behind Florida in SEC winning percentages over the last decade, while making four College World Series appearances during that same span. Of course, the ‘Dores also have earned two national titles over the last decade, beating Virginia back in 2014 before knocking off Michigan in a thriller this past season. The Commodores came very close to winning a third national title in 2015, but UVa. Avenged its title series loss from the year before. Vandy might not have a Taj Mahal ballpark like Arkansas or Mississippi State, but what it lacks there it more than makes up for with plush player facilities. Vandy has an outstanding brand, a terrific academic profile and is one of the nation’s most respected programs. It’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

— Kendall Rogers

While the Gators took the top spot, they along with Vanderbilt were not the only SEC teams to land in the top five.

Both Arkansas (4) and LSU (5) received top five recognition along with Louisville who rounded out the top five teams of the decade.

