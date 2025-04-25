Game Preview: No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 23 Ole Miss
Two major developments have developed ahead of Vanderbilt’s series-opening game against Ole Miss.
First, the Commodores won’t be wearing their black with gold pinstripes uniform. The second, a much more important development, is Sawyer Hawks was listed as out for Friday’s game.
Vanderbilt’s leader in saves (6) won’t be available Friday night (exact reasons are unknown at the time of writing). Hawks had recently separated himself as one of Vanderbilt’s best relief pitchers with excellent outings against Oklahoma and Georgia.
Vanderbilt center fielder RJ Austin was originally listed as a gametime decison, but was included in the Commodores' starting lineup, batting fourth and playing in center field.
Here’s everything to know ahead of Friday night’s series-opening game between the Commodores and Rebels, including starting lineups, a weather report and tv listing information:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Riley Nelson, DH
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
- RJ Austin, CF
- Braden Holcomb, 1B
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Colin Barczi, C
- Mike Mancini, 2B
Ole Miss Rebels Starting Lineup
- Hayden Federico, DH
- Luke Hill, 3B
- Judd Utermark, 2B
- Mitchell Sanford, LF
- Ryan Moerman, RF
- Will Furniss, 1B
- Austin Fawley, C
- Isaac Humphrey, CF
- Luke Cheng, SS
Pitching Matchup
LHP JD Thompson (3-3, 3.95 ERA, 54.2 IP, 70 SO, 18 BB, 24 ER, .227 b/avg.) vs. LHP Hunter Elliot (5-2, 4.04 ERA, 49 IP, 58 SO, 22 BB, 22 ER, .216 b/avg.)
Injury Report
As previously mentioned, Hawks will be unavailable for Vanderbilt, as will RHP Hudson Barton. Ole Miss will have its full roster available.
Weather Report
Friday’s game may be severely impacted by the heavy rain and thunderstorms that passed through Oxford, Miss. all day. AccuWeather’s forecast has a roughly 50 percent of chance until 8 p.m. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s and winds will be minimal with gusts only up to 12 mph.
How to Watch: No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 23 Ole Miss
When: 6 p.m., Friday
Where: Oxford-University Stadium at Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats