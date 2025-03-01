Vanderbilt Commodores

Game Preview: No. 14 Vanderbilt at UCLA

The Commodores are spending the weekend on west coast, but there's business to be done, starting Friday night against UCLA.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt pitcher Sawyer Hawks, left, jokes around with teammates before a NCAA college baseball game against Tennessee Tech at Hawkins Field Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
No. 14 Vanderbilt gets to spend the weekend in sunny Los Angeles, but this isn't a vacation for the Commodores. It's a business trip that starts tonight against UCLA as part of the Southern California College Baseball Classic and will continue Saturday against USC and Sunday against UConn.

Below you can find Vanderbilt's starting lineup and pitcher, weather report, tv and radio listings and a history of the series between UCLA and Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

1. RJ Austin, CF

2. Rustan Rigdon, LF

3. Riley Nelson, 1B

4. Brodie Johnston, 3B

5. Mac Rose, DH

6. Colin Barczi, C

7. Mike Mancini, 2B

8. Jacob Humphrey, RF

9. Jonathan Vastine, SS

Pitching Preview

JD Thompson will be making his third start of the season, all of which have been Friday starts. In his previous two starts, Thompson (3.12 ERA) had completed 8.2 innings, allowed three runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out 11 batters. Only one of the 10 hits he’s allowed has gone for extra bases.

Weather Report

California is known for its sunny weather and that’s pretty much what the Commodores will get to experience Friday night. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 50s, with a low of 51 degrees. However, there is a chance for some rain later in the evening. The forecast has a 49 percent probability of precipitation and 10 percent chance for thunderstorms.

How To Watch: No. 14 Vanderbilt at UCLA

When: 7 p.m., Friday, February 28

TV: B1G+

Listen: 102.5 The Game

Live Stats: Stat Broadcast

Series History

Last Meeting: Vanderbilt 2, UCLA 1 (February 26, 2023)

All-time Series Record: Vanderbilt leads 4-3

Last time out, Commodores: Vanderbilt 16, Tennessee Tech 3

Last time out, Bruins: Arizona State 2, UCLA 0

