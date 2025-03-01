Game Preview: No. 14 Vanderbilt at UCLA
No. 14 Vanderbilt gets to spend the weekend in sunny Los Angeles, but this isn't a vacation for the Commodores. It's a business trip that starts tonight against UCLA as part of the Southern California College Baseball Classic and will continue Saturday against USC and Sunday against UConn.
Below you can find Vanderbilt's starting lineup and pitcher, weather report, tv and radio listings and a history of the series between UCLA and Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
1. RJ Austin, CF
2. Rustan Rigdon, LF
3. Riley Nelson, 1B
4. Brodie Johnston, 3B
5. Mac Rose, DH
6. Colin Barczi, C
7. Mike Mancini, 2B
8. Jacob Humphrey, RF
9. Jonathan Vastine, SS
Pitching Preview
JD Thompson will be making his third start of the season, all of which have been Friday starts. In his previous two starts, Thompson (3.12 ERA) had completed 8.2 innings, allowed three runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out 11 batters. Only one of the 10 hits he’s allowed has gone for extra bases.
Weather Report
California is known for its sunny weather and that’s pretty much what the Commodores will get to experience Friday night. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 50s, with a low of 51 degrees. However, there is a chance for some rain later in the evening. The forecast has a 49 percent probability of precipitation and 10 percent chance for thunderstorms.
How To Watch: No. 14 Vanderbilt at UCLA
When: 7 p.m., Friday, February 28
TV: B1G+
Listen: 102.5 The Game
Live Stats: Stat Broadcast
Series History
Last Meeting: Vanderbilt 2, UCLA 1 (February 26, 2023)
All-time Series Record: Vanderbilt leads 4-3
Last time out, Commodores: Vanderbilt 16, Tennessee Tech 3
Last time out, Bruins: Arizona State 2, UCLA 0