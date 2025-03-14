Vanderbilt Commodores

Game Preview: No. 16 Vanderbilt Begins SEC Play Against No. 25 Auburn

With the threat of severe weather Saturday, game two between the Commodores and Tigers has been moved up to 11 a.m.

Vanderbilt center fielder RJ Austin (42) celebrates his two RBI double against Xavier during the fourth inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 7, 2025. Vanderbilt won 15-3 in seven innings.
While Vanderbilt’s men and women basketball teams await to find out where they’re headed in their respective NCAA Tournaments, the Commodores’ baseball team is beginning its own treacherous portion of the season: SEC play.

No. 16 Vanderbilt (14-3) will begin play in the nation’s toughest conference Friday night at No. 25 Auburn (13-3). The Commodores and Tigers are just two of the SEC’s 12 ranked teams, but neither are included the four teams the SEC has ranked No. 1-4 nationally.

Schedule Update: With a threat of severe thunderstorms in Saturday’s forecast, game two between Vanderbilt and Auburn has been moved up to 11 a.m.

This weekend offers both Vanderbilt and Auburn a chance to move up in the SEC hierarchy and that battle will begin Friday night.

Here’s the starting lineup Vanderbilt will put forth in Friday’s game, as well as a starting pitcher comparison, weather report series history and tv listings:

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. RJ Austin, CF
  2. Riley Nelson, 1B
  3. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  4. Mac Rose, DH
  5. Colin Barczi, C
  6. Mike Mancini, 2B
  7. Rustan Rigdon, LF
  8. Jacob Humphrey, RF
  9. Jonathan Vastine, SS

Auburn Tigers Starting Lineup

  1. Eric Snow, 2B
  2. Cooper McMurray, 1B
  3. Deric Fabian, SS
  4. Cade Belyeu, LF
  5. Chase Fralick, C
  6. Chris Rembert, DH
  7. Bub Terrell, RF
  8. Eric Guevara, 3B
  9. Bristol Carter, CF

Pitching Matchup

LHP JD Thompson (2-0, 3.66 ERA, 29 K, 5 BB, .215 b/avg.) vs. RHP Samuel Dutton (2-1, 1.31 ERA, 28 K, 5 BB, .286 b/avg.)

Weather Report

There’s some potential for thunderstorms on Saturday, but Friday night’s SEC opening weekend should be in good conditions. AccuWeather’s forecast for Friday’s game has just a one percent chance of thunderstorms and temperatures ranging from a high of 74 degrees to a low of 61 degrees at night.

How to Watch: No. 16 Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 25 Auburn Tigers

When: 6 p.m., Friday

Where: Plainsman Park, Auburn, Ala.

TV: SECN+

Radio: 94.9 The Fan

Series: Auburn leads 99-77-1

Last meeting: Vanderbilt won 9-6 (2024)

Last time out, Commodores: def. Valparaiso, 12-0 (7 innings)

Last time out, Tigers: def. UT-Martin, 6-1

