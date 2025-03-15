Vanderbilt Commodores

Game Preview: No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 25 Auburn, Game Two

Here's everything you need to know as the Commodores get ready to avenge a 6-2 loss in game one on Friday.

Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin watches his team face Xavier during the first inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 7, 2025.
After a disappointing start to SEC play Friday night, Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin has made some lineup changes for game two Saturday morning against No. 25 Auburn (15-3, 1-0 SEC).

For the first time this season, RJ Austin won’t lead off for No. 16 Vanderbilt (14-4, 0-1 SEC). Austin will bat second behind right fielder Jacob Humphrey. Also, Jayden Davis will start at second base in place of Mike Mancini after going 0-for-4 at the plate with a pair of strikeouts in Friday’s 6-2 loss to Auburn.

Jonathan Vastine had the only RBIs for Vanderbilt on a two-run home run in the top of the third innings. But Auburn would do most of its damage in the bottom half of the inning.

Here’s the starting lineup Vanderbilt will put forth in Saturday’s game, as well as a starting pitcher comparison, weather report series history and tv listings:

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. Jacob Humphrey, RF
  2. RJ Austin, CF
  3. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  4. Riley Nelson, 1B
  5. Colin Barczi, C
  6. Chris Maldonado, DH
  7. Jayden Davis, 2B
  8. Jonathan Vastine, SS
  9. Braden Holcomb, LF

Pitching Matchup

LHP Ethan McElvain (0-2, 8.74 ERA, 22 K, 12 BB, .311 b/avg.) vs. LHP Cade Fisher (0-0, 5.14 ERA, 12 K, 7 BB, .217 b/avg.)

Weather Report

The decision was made Friday to move up the start of game two with the threat of severe weather expected in the evening. A wind advisory is in effect with wind gusts reaching up to 27 miles per hour. Temperatures will hover in the low 70s during the game and there’s only a seven percent chance for rain.

How to Watch: No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 25 Auburn

When: 11 a.m., Sunday

Where: Plainsman Park, Auburn, Ala.

TV: SECN+

Radio: 102.5 The Game

