An Early Look: What Vanderbilt Football Sees Out of Iowa

Vanderbilt’s 2025 football season all comes down to its New Year’s Eve game in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Iowa. After what has been a historic season that will be remembered forever by the fanbase, the Commodores will finish the year in Tampa Bay, Florida in what is likely going to be a game of physicality against the Hawkeyes.

There is still plenty of time to prepare, practice and continue to rest before kickoff. In fact, Vanderbilt is just in the early stages of game preparation, with a deep dive on Iowa still ahead over the week of Christmas. But in the early scouting, Vanderbilt has already noticed a couple things about Iowa that jump off the tape.

“This is a team of identity that we’re playing,” Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said. “You got guys like coach Ferentz that have been there 27 years. Staff members that have been there with them the entire time. These guys know who they are.”

Iowa has been a staple of consistency in the college football world. Since 2001, Iowa has had just one season with under six wins, which came in 2012. Iowa has qualified for bowl games every year since then.

One thing Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has always been known for is having a terrific defense. This season is no different. The Hawkeyes are eighth-best in college football in total defense and scoring defense, allowing just 270.6 total yards and 14.7 points per game. Not to mention, Iowa has fallen just short of pulling two of the biggest upsets this season in the sport.

On Sep. 27, Iowa held a 13-10 lead against Indiana with 10 minutes left in the game, and the game was tied at the two-minute timeout before losing the game 20-15. On Nov. 8, Iowa pulled off a multiple-possession comeback against Oregon before the Ducks hit a game-winning field goal as time expired to win the game 18-16.

“You’ve got really tough, physical play on offense and really tough, physical play on defense. And those things will challenge us. We’re going to spend time on how we attack their systems, how we try to create advantage and the way we design our strategy,” Lea said.

In past seasons, Iowa has not been known to have a high-flying offense by any means. Ferentz’ teams are usually low-scoring teams that beat opponents while scoring 20 or under seemingly often.

This season is a bit of a different narrative for the Hawkeyes offense. While they are not the flashiest offense, Iowa still has been in the top half of the nation in scoring with 28.9 points per game and rushing for 177.8 yards per game, which is 45th-best in the sport.

Iowa is one of the best teams in the third phase of the game: special teams. As many Vanderbilt players have noticed in their preliminary study, Iowa is a team that values all three phases of the game. Vanderbilt is going to have to be very careful on special teams because Iowa has the most punt return yards in the country with 584 return yards.

“A major advantage they have on people is that they’re focused in all three phases. They focus on field position a lot and they have the number one punt returner in the country,” Vanderbilt linebacker Bryan Longwell said.

Vanderbilt will have its hands full when preparing for Iowa, but the good thing is that it still has 12 days to prepare for the season finale. The ReliaQuest Bowl is scheduled to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 31.

“In the end, it’s going to be about Vanderbilt football playing to its identity. As we focus on them in preparation when we play, we want it to be about us,” Lea said.

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI: