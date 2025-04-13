Game Preview: No. 17 Vanderbilt Hopes to Avoid Another Series Sweep
No. 17 Vanderbilt’s first trip to Norman, Okla. will be one the Commodores hope to quickly forget, but there’s a chance to salvage the weekend. They’ll just have to survive the first inning.
In the first two games of the series, Vanderbilt pitchers JD Thompson and Cody Bowker have given up seven combined runs, four hits, five walks and one hit by pitch. That’s more runs than Vanderbilt’s offense has scored all weekend.
To be fair, Oklahoma has gotten phenomenal pitching from its two starters, Cade Crossland and Kyson Witherspoon. Witherspoon threw a two-hit, complete game shutout on Saturday and now the Commodores will face his twin brother, Malachi Witherspoon.
Here’s everything to know about Sunday’s series finale between Vanderbilt and Oklahoma:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, DH
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
- Mac Rose, C
- Braden Holcomb, 1B
- Mike Mancini, 2B
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
Oklahoma Sooners Starting Lineup
- Jason Walk, CF
- Trey Gambill, LF
- Easton Carmichael, C
- Jaxon Willits, SS
- Dayton Tockey, 1B
- Sam Christiansen, DH
- Kyle Branch, 2B
- Dasan Harris, RF
- Dawson Willis, 3B
Pitching Matchup
RHP Connor Fennell (2-0, 3.18 ERA, 17 IP, 35 SO, 4 BB, 6 ER, .194 opp b/avg.) vs. RHP Malachi Witherspoon (2-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 37.1 IP, 37 SO, 19 BB, 21 ER, .283 opp b/avg.)
Injury Report
Vanderbilt’s troubles are continuing. Starting catcher Colin Barczi was designated as a game time decision in the Student-Athlete Availability Report. The Commodores also designated RHP Hudson Barton as out for Sunday’s game. Oklahoma had just one player on the report, outfielder Christian Hoffman who was listed as out.
Weather Report
The Sooners and Commodores will have to contend with strong winds again in Sunday’s series finale. AccuWeather’s forecast predicts 22 mph winds with gusts reaching as high as 41 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s for most of the game with little cloud cover.
How to Watch: No. 17 Vanderbilt at No. 19 Oklahoma
When: 2 p.m., Sunday
Where: L. Dale Mitchell Park, Norman, Okla.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: StatBroadcast