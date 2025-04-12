Vanderbilt Commodores

Game Preview: Vanderbilt Looks to Bounce Back After Friday's Loss to Oklahoma

The Commodores lost Friday's game 9-4 with its own ace pitcher on the mound, but now has to face the Sooners' ace pitcher Kyson Witherspoon.

Oklahoma's Kyson Witherspoon (26) pitches during a Bedlam baseball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, April 6, 2024.
Oklahoma's Kyson Witherspoon (26) pitches during a Bedlam baseball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, April 6, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 19 Oklahoma squared off against Vanderbilt’s ace pitcher and came out victorious Friday night. Now the Commodores get their turn against the Sooners’ ace.

No. 17 Vanderbilt’s JD Thompson pitched five innings Friday night and looked like his normal self for four of those innings. But he gave up four walks and four runs in the first inning that doomed Vanderbilt. Thompson would give up just three hits and one walk while striking out six batters in the next four innings, but the closest the Commodores’ offense got to Oklahoma was one run.

Now, Vanderbilt gets to face Kyson Witherspoon whose normal Friday start was delayed because of muscle spasms. Witherspoon has an opponent’s batting average of .199, which isn’t good new for a Vanderbilt with a .274 team batting average.

Here’s everything to know ahead of Saturday’s game between the Commodores and Sooners:

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. Jacob Humphrey, RF
  2. Riley Nelson, 1B
  3. RJ Austin, CF
  4. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  5. Jonathan Vastine, SS
  6. Jayden Davis, DH
  7. Colin Barczi, C
  8. Braden Holcomb, LF
  9. Rustan Rigdon, 2B

Oklahoma Sooners Starting Lineup

  1. Jason Walk, CF
  2. Trey Gambill, LF
  3. Easton Carmichael, C
  4. Jaxon Willits, SS
  5. Dayton Tockey, 1B
  6. Sam Christiansen, DH
  7. Kyle Branch, 2B
  8. Dasan Harris, RF
  9. Dawson Willis, 3B

Pitching Matchup

RHP Cody Bowker (2-2, 2.68 ERA, 40.1 IP, 50 SO, 14 BB, 12 ER, .195 b/avg.) vs. RHP Kyson Witherspoon (5-2, 2.40 ERA, .98 WHIP, 45 IP, 68 SO, 11 BB, 12 ER, .199 opp b/avg.)

Injury Report

Oklahoma is great at providing drama through the Student-Athlete Availability Report. The Sooners listed Jason Walk as a game time decision. In Friday’s game, Walk was 3-for-5 that included a two run triple in the Sooners’ four-run first inning. Vanderbilt again listed RHP Hudson Barton as out for Saturday’s game.

UPDATE: Walk was included in Oklahoma's starting lineup, so there's the answer to that question.

Weather Report

Strong winds in the forecast could have a significant impact on Saturday’s game. AccuWeather’s forecast has winds at 22 mph with gusts reaching as high as 43 mph. Temperatures will be in the 80s at gametime and there’s no rain in the forecast.

How to Watch: No. 17 Vanderbilt at No. 19 Oklahoma

When: 4 p.m., Saturday

Where: L. Dale Mitchell Park, Norman, Okla.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: StatBroadcast

