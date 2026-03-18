Tyler Tanner Earns Another Post-Regular Season Honor: The Anchor

Vanderbilt’s star point guard is at it again with taking home more hardware ahead of the NCAA Tournament this week.

Tanner was named by the Associated Press as one of the All-American selections from the outlet for his performance during the 2025-2026 season. Tanner is the first Vanderbilt player since Scotty Pippen Jr. in 2021 to earn an AP All-American selection.

Tanner has been the captain of the ship for Vanderbilt all season, leading his team to a 26-8 season going into the NCAA Tournament. The 26 wins this season that Tanner has led the Commodores to is tied for the most wins in a season in program history. A win over McNeese in the Round of 64 will break that record.

Tanner has been electric since the season, averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game. Tanner was selected by SEC coaches to the First Team All-SEC and All-SEC Defensive Team.

Vanderbilt is coming off a loss in the SEC Championship Game to No. 3 seed Arkansas, 86-75. But what the Commodores did show during their time at Bridgestone over the weekend was that they are playing their best basketball of the season currently, beating two Quad 1A opponents in Tennessee and Florida en route to a conference title berth.

Now, Vanderbilt has aspirations of getting to the Final Four and winning a National Championship in the NCAA Tournament. Vanderbilt received a No. 5 seed in the tournament and will take on No. 12 seed McNeese Thursday in Oklahoma City at 2:15 p.m. CT.

The winner of the game will face off against either No. 4 seed Nebraska or No. 13 seed Troy in the Round of 32 Saturday.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

172 days

The Anchor: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Vanderbilt women’s basketball coach Shea Ralph won the USBWA Coach of the Year after her 27-4 season she has coached the Commodores to heading into the NCAA Tournament this weekend.

Vanderbilt lacrosse midfielder Gabby Putnam won the American Conference Midfielder of the Week.

In Vanderbilt bowling’s opening round of the Conference USA Championships, the Commodores will take on No. 11 seed Tulane Wednesday. Vanderbilt enters the postseason as the No. 2-ranked team in the sport.

Tuesday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt baseball (beat/lost to) Indiana (score).

Wednesday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt bowling at the Conference USA Championships, Day 1 at 1 p.m. CT

Commodores Quote of The Day

“I’ve had a great three years at Vanderbilt. There’s nowhere else I would have rather been in these three years.” Earl Bennett

We’ll Leave You With This…