Game Preview: Vanderbilt Wraps Up Series Against Texas A&M

The Commodores will look sweep the preseason No. 1 team at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Field.

Vanderbilt centerfielder RJ Austin high fives his teammates as the Commodores prepared to face Texas A&M on Friday.
Vanderbilt centerfielder RJ Austin high fives his teammates as the Commodores prepared to face Texas A&M on Friday. / Vanderbilt Athletics

No. 22 Vanderbilt’s pitching staff is having a very good weekend against unranked Texas A&M. The Commodores’ pitchers have struck out 16 batters in each of the last two games and are averaging 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings and they’ll look to continue that trend in Saturday’s series finale.

The Commodores (18-5, 3-2 SEC) has already clinched the series win with a 5-3 win Thursday and a 3-1 Friday. The Aggies (11-11, 0-4 SEC) have just 11 hits in the two games. The combination of Connor Fennell, Alex Kranzler and Sawyer Hawks combined for Thursday’s win while JD Thompson (who struck out 10 batters himself), Tommy O’Rourke and Miller Green got Vanderbilt the win on Friday.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s series-finale between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt at Hawkins Field.

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. Jacob Humphrey, RF
  2. RJ Austin, CF
  3. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  4. Riley Nelson, 1B
  5. Colin Barczi, C
  6. Mac Rose, DH
  7. Braden Holcomb, LF
  8. Jonathan Vastine, SS
  9. Mike Mancini, 2B

Texas A&M Aggies Starting Lineup

TBA

Pitching Matchup

LHP Myles Patton (2-2, 2.15 ERA, 29.1 IP, 33 K, 5 BB) vs. RHP Cody Bowker (2-1, 2.08 ERA, 26 IP, 32 K, 10 BB)

Injury Report

Vanderbilt didn’t list any players in its Student-Athlete Availability Report for Saturday’s game after listing Jacob Humphrey as probable for Thursday’s game.

Weather Report

Vanderbilt and the Aggies will conclude their three-game series on a perfect day of weather in Nashville. AccuWeather’s forecast calls for temperatures in the low 60s, no rain forecasted and winds at 12 mph (wind gusts up to 22 mph).

How to Watch: Aggies at Commodores

TV: SEC Network+, 2 p.m.

Radio: 102.5 The Game

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

Series History: Texas A&M leads all-time series 16-12

