Vanderbilt WBB Gets Top 10 Win To Remain Undefeated: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball continues to stay hot and stay undefeated as it came away with its second win against an AP Top 10 ranked team this season. The Commodores beat No. 8 Michigan 72-69 in the Coretta Scott King Classic in New Jersey Monday afternoon.

“I’m really proud of my team. I feel like a broken record after every game this year. You know, we are playing really good teams, night in and night out, and we are figuring out ways to win. When we haven’t played our best basketball yet. It’s January. We’re 19-0, and we’ve had different contributions from different people every single day, every single game. And today was no different,” Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph said.

It was the freshman Aubrey Galvan who led the way for Vanderbilt to pull off its 19th consecutive win to begin the season. Galvan scored a game-high 20 points and hit an early dagger three-pointer to put Vanderbilt up seven points in the final three minutes. She also delivered Vanderbilt’s final point of the game with a made free throw with two seconds left. Her 20 points were her career-high in her first collegiate season as she came away with two steals and three assists in the game as well.

New Jersey natives Justine Pissott and Mikayla Blakes scored 14 points apiece in the win. Pissott was just shy of a double-double as she finished with eight rebounds and assisted on five made baskets. Blakes had her 38th consecutive game scoring in double figures, which is the third-longest streak among any player in the country right now.

One of the biggest differences in the game that helped Vanderbilt win was the start of the second quarter. Taking a six-point lead into the second frame, Vanderbilt went on a 10-0 run to help create separation and give itself a little breathing room and room for error the rest of the way. Michigan got Vanderbilt’s lead down to two points, but a 7-2 Commodores run to go up seven in the final minutes was enough to carry home a victory.

“When you’re a great team, you’ve got to do that. You’ve got to grind it out sometimes. I can tell you one thing, though, without Mikayla and Justine, the Jersey natives, there’s no way our program or our team this year would be in the position that it’s in. I’m grateful to be their coach. I’m so proud of my team today for the victory, and just happy to be part of this event,” Ralph said.

Vanderbilt men's basketball is hoping to continue to turn its luck around that it has had historically in Arkansas. As the No. 15 Commodores travel to take on No. 20 Arkansas Tuesday night, they go into Bud Walton Arena 6-15 all-time in Fayetteville. However, Vanderbilt has won the last two times in the building. Vanderbilt and Arkansas are set to tipoff at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.

