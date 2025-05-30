Game Preview: Wright State Raiders at Vanderbilt Commodores, NCAA Regional
The history of success for overall No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament isn’t very good. The top overall team in the bracket has won the College World Series just twice, Miami in 1999 and Tennessee in 2024.
But there’s some good history, too, because was only three years ago that Ole Miss won a national title the year after its archrival, Mississippi State, won it. Based on comments Riley Nelson made after beating the Volunteers in the SEC Tournament last week, the fact Tennessee won it all last year is part of the Commodores’ motivational fuel.
“We don't like those guys,” Nelson said about the Volunteers.
Nothing stokes a rivalry more than throwing in a couple back-to-back national championships. If the Commodores are to do that, the path starts now.
Vanderbilt is hosting the NCAA Regional and will play its first game at 5 p.m. Here’s everything to know about the game against Wright State:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mike Mancini, DH
Wright State Raiders Starting Lineup
- Hunter Warren, 2B
- Patrick Fultz, 3B
- Gus Gregory, DH
- JP Peltier, LF
- Boston Smith, C
- Luke Arnold, SS
- Cam Gilkerson, RF
- Conlan Daniel, CF
- Will Cook, 1B
Pitching Matchup
RHP Cam Allen (7-3, 5.43 ERA, 61.1 IP, 64 SO, 38 BB, 37 ER, .261 b/avg.) vs. LHP JD Thompson (5-5, 4.06 ERA, 82 IP, 110 SO, 29 BB, 37 ER, .240 b/avg.)
Weather Forecast
Anyone looking to hit some home runs will have the wind’s help. AccuWeather’s forecast expects winds to be around 10 mph, but with gusts reaching up to 24 mph. Temperatures will start off in the low 70s with partly sunny skies and a 34 percent chance of rain. Humidity is at 61 percent.
How to Watch: Wright State vs. Vanderbilt
Who: Wright State Raiders (38-19, 25-5 Horizon) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (42-16, 19-11 SEC)
When: 5 p.m., Friday
Where: Hawkins Field; Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats