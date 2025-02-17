How Far Did Vanderbilt Rise in Latest Baseball Rankings?
Vanderbilt’s desert journey wasn’t perfect, but good enough to see the Commodores receive a slight bump in two major college baseball polls.
The Commodores moved up one spot in Monday’s D1Baseball.com Top 25 Poll to No. 15 and two spots in Baseball America’s Top 25 Rankings to No. 13.
At the MLB Desert Invitational, Vanderbilt won a pair of one-run games against Grand Canyon, 4-3, and No. 21 (Baseball America) UC Irvine, 9-8. Vanderbilt fall in the middle game against Nebraska, 6-4.
RJ Austin and Riley Nelson had great weekends at the plate. Austin went 6-for-14 with a home run and four RBIs and Nelson went 6-for-13 that includes the game-winning grand slam Sunday against UC Irvine.
Pitching-wise, JD Thompson picked up a solid win in the season-opener, allowing only three hits and striking out six batters. Cody Bowker had six strikeouts of his own against UC Irvine while allowing only two hits in four innings pitched.
Vanderbilt will be back action Monday against Air Force. First-pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.
Here are the complete top 25 rankings from D1Baseball.com and Baseball America:
D1Baseball.com Top 25
1. Texas A&M (3-0)
2. Virginia (2-1)
3. LSU (3-0)
4. Tennessee (3-0)
5. Arkansas (3-0)
6. North Carolina (3-0)
7. Oregon State (3-0)
8. Georgia (3-1)
9. Florida State (3-0)
10. Florida (3-0)
11. Oregon (3-1)
12. North Carolina State (3-0)
13. Wake Forest (4-0)
14. Clemson (2-1)
15. Vanderbilt (2-1)
16. Texas (2-1)
17. Duke (1-2)
18. Mississippi State (3-0)
19. Oklahoma State (1-2)
20. Dallas Baptist (3-0)
21. UC Santa Barbara (3-0)
22. TCU (3-0)
23. Nebraska (2-1)
24. Troy (3-0)
25. Cincinnati (2-1)
Baseball America Top 25 Rankings
1. Texas A&M (3-0)
2. LSU (3-0)
3. Tennessee (3-0)
4. Arkansas (3-0)
5. Florida State (3-0)
6. Florida (3-0)
7. Virginia (2-1)
8. Clemson (2-1)
9. Oregon State (3-0)
10. North Carolina (3-0)
11. Georgia (3-1)
12. Texas (2-1)
13. Vanderbilt (2-1)
14. North Carolina State (3-0)
15. Wake Forest (4-0)
16. Mississippi State (3-0)
17. Oklahoma State (1-2)
18. Duke (1-2)
19. Oregon (3-1)
20. Dallas Baptist (3-0)
21. UC Irvine (2-1)
22. UC Santa Barbara (3-0)
23. Kentucky (1-1)
24. TCU (3-0)
25. Michigan (3-0)