How Far Has Vanderbilt Fallen in Top 25 Rankings After Rough Weekend
Vanderbilt’s weekend visit from Arkansas didn’t go very well for the hosts. The Razorbacks swept the Commodores, putting an end to a 16-0 start at Hawkins Field and, predictably, the Commodores have fallen in the latest top 25 rankings.
Vanderbilt fell from No. 14 to No. 16 in the Baseball America Top 25 Rankings, but experienced a much more significant drop in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 Rankings. The Commodores fell from No. 14 to No. 23 in that rankings, which represented the largest fall in this week’s rankings.
Here’s what Baseball America had to say about Vanderbilt:
“Vanderbilt would like to forget this weekend after getting soundly swept by No. 2 Arkansas. Two bad innings made all the difference, as on Saturday the Commodores surrendered three runs in the ninth inning before allowing five in the eighth inning of Sunday’s finale. They got a pair of solid starts from Cody Bowker (5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 K) and Connor Fennell (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 10 K), but the offense mustered just 20 total hits across three games. Vanderbilt this week has a difficult midweek tilt against Western Kentucky and a tricky series at Florida.”
The Commodores will host Western Kentucky (24-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday on SECN+. Here are the complete top 25 rankings released Monday:
D1 Baseball Top 25 Rankings
- Tennessee (26-2)
- Arkansas (26-3)
- Georgia (28-2)
- Florida State (23-4)
- Texas (23-3)
- Clemson (26-5)
- LSU (26-3)
- Alabama (25-4)
- Ole Miss (21-6)
- Oklahoma (22-5)
- Oregon State (20-6)
- UC Irvine (21-5)
- Southern Miss (20-8)
- UCLA (22-5)
- Oregon (20-7)
- Auburn (20-8)
- Dallas Baptist (18-9)
- Louisville (20-7)
- North Carolina (21-7)
- Troy (21-8)
- Coastal Carolina (20-8)
- Kansas State (19-8)
- Vanderbilt (20-8)
- Arizona State (19-9)
- Georgia Tech (22-6)
Baseball America Top 25 Rankings
- Tennessee (26-2)
- Arkansas (26-3)
- Texas (23-3)
- Georgia (28-2)
- LSU (26-3)
- Florida State (23-4)
- Clemson (26-5)
- Alabama (25-4)
- Oklahoma (22-5)
- Ole Miss (21-6)
- North Carolina (21-7)
- Oregon State (20-6)
- UC Irvine (21-5)
- Louisville (20-7)
- Auburn (20-8)
- Vanderbilt (20-8)
- UCLA (22-5)
- Wake Forest (20-9)
- Dallas Baptist (18-9)
- Troy (21-8)
- Oregon (20-7)
- Arizona (20-7)
- Kansas (23-6)
- Southern Miss (20-8)
- Virginia Tech (20-8)