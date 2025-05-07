How to Watch: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee
At the start of the 2025 collegiate baseball season, NCAA.com put out a list of the top eight rivalries. The last one on the list was Tennessee and Vanderbilt’s rivalry that dates back to 1897.
The rivalry made the list not just because of its 128-year history, but because of the impact both teams have had on the college baseball landscape. To quote the NCAA.com article, “The Commodores were arguably the heartbeat of college baseball in the 2010s…The Volunteers have made a name for themselves in the 2020s, making the MCWS three times in the last four years to Vandy’s one.”
And, of course, Tennessee is the reigning national champion.
The Volunteers haven’t played like a national champion team in recent weeks, though. They’re 3-6 in their last three SEC series (vs. Kentucky, at LSU, vs. Auburn) and have fallen to No. 15 in the latest top 25 rankings after reaching No. 1 status for multiple weeks.
Vanderbilt, though, won’t be coming into Lindsey Nelson Stadium on a hot streak. The Commodores lost their second midweek game of the season to No. 20 Louisville, 5-4. And if the Commodores have a similar weekend outcome like their other midweek loss (to Middle Tennessee and lost road series to Ole Miss), it’ll be rough week for Vanderbilt.
If that wasn’t enough for an instate rivalry, the winner of this weekend’s series will be very likely to host an NCAA Regional. The loser may not fall out of the top 16, either. But this is type of series win that could see a team stay at home until Omaha, or hit the road where teams tend to play worse.
Here’s everything you need to know to follow Vanderbilt’s weekend series against Tennessee:
How to Watch: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee
Who: No. 11 Vanderbilt Commodores (34-15, 14-10 SEC) at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (38-11, 14-10 SEC)
When: 4:30 p.m., Friday; 4:30 p.m., Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network (Game 1) and ESPN2 (Games 2 and 3)
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series: Tennessee leads all-time series 187-162-2
Last Meeting: Tennessee 6, Vanderbilt 4 (2024)
Last time out, Commodores: lost to No. 20 Louisville, 5-4
Last time out, Cardinals: def. Indiana State, 12-1 (7 innings)