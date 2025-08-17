"I Wouldn't Change It For the World," Dominic Keegan Reflects on Vanderbilt Career
Dominic Keegan received an offer as a college school junior that most would’ve jumped at.
Keegan’s junior season in which he led Vanderbilt to Omaha with a .345 batting average, 1.065 OPS, 15 home runs and 17 doubles led the New York Yankees to try to persuade him to leave Vanderbilt after drafting him in the 19th round of the MLB Draft. Keegan had a plan and turned down their offer, though.
The Methuen, Massachusetts, native wanted to return to Vanderbilt all along in order to have an opportunity to be a full-time player in the SEC for the second time in his career and to improve on some of the things that he felt were weighing down his draft stock at that point.
Keegan’s college career ended in the Corvallis Regional at the end of his senior year, but his average jumped up to .371 while his OPS and RBI numbers also improved and his strikeouts went down significantly. Keegan’s draft stock also took a step forward as he was selected in the fourth round by the Tampa Bay Rays.
The season may not have ended the way Keegan wanted, but he believes his decision ultimately paid off.
“I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Keegan told Vandy on SI in regards to the decision. “Heading into the draft that year I had a plan for myself and I stuck to that plan. It would’ve had to have been a lot to take me away from Vanderbilt University and coach Corbin and the baseball team there and playing another season in the SEC. I don’t regret it for a second.”
Keegan’s Vanderbilt career ended with him making two Omaha appearances, winning a National Championship in 2019 and becoming a face of the program after entering it as a freshman that put together just 25 plate appearances.
As a sophomore, the former Vanderbilt star’s load went up to 35 plate appearances before taking 267 as a junior and becoming a full-time player from then on. As his at bats went up, Keegan also noticed a change within himself and the way he went about his business.
“It was probably the biggest growth period of my life so far,” Keegan said, “Not only in terms of baseball, but just growing into an adult and a man, becoming more independent. It was essential for me and my career in what I wanted to do. I think I got everything and more that I was expecting out of Vanderbilt.”
Keegan–a now Triple A player in the Tampa Bay Rays organization–still remembers walking into his dorm room as a freshman and living on his own for the first time. He remembers where he was before going through a college strength and conditioning program.
Six years, four Omaha challenges, two trips to the College World Series and two MLB Draft selections ago, Keegan was a “skinny” freshman who had just moved away from home for the first time in his life and acted accordingly.
“I was a timid, shy kid that was eager to learn and grow,” Keegan said. “But, I never expected to grow into the person I am today. The physical growth that occurred there was huge and my baseball career. Who I am as a person has grown into more than I can imagine.”
When Keegan walks down the line with his catcher’s gear at Durham Bulls Athletic Park and takes the time to stop and sign a few baseball cards for a kid, he doesn’t wear Vanderbilt on his chest anymore. But, that doesn’t mean it’s out of his mind.
He’s likely thinking about the task at hand and is trying to drown out the thoughts of being one promotion away from becoming a big-leaguer, but when he sits down and takes a second on his Monday off day or between games, he still remembers what his career at Vanderbilt did for him.
“I’m super proud of the person I am today,” Keegan said. “I credit that to the university, to coach Corbin and the environment that I was in there.”