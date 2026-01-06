Vanderbilt “Hopeful” It Gets Its Leading Scorer Back

NASHVILLE – Vanderbilt is looking to get its star player back from injury for its biggest game of the season so far. Vanderbilt guard Duke Miles missed Vanderbilt’s SEC opener against South Carolina with a leg injury, but Miles is looking to get back on the court Wednesday night against No. 13 Alabama.

It seems that Miles’ injury status is trending toward a positive direction. Vanderbilt men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington said in Tuesday’s press conference that he is “hopeful” that the team will welcome Miles back just in time for the game depending on how he feels in practice Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re going to see how Duke practices today. We’re hopefully going to have him tomorrow,” Byington said regarding Miles’ latest status.

If Miles is able to return Wednesday night, it would be a huge boost offensively and defensively against an Alabama team that can put up points. Miles is Vanderbilt’s leading scorer, averaging 17.1 points per game and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, Miles has been disruptive all season, stealing the ball away from opponents and forcing opponents into turnovers.

Against an Alabama team that can routinely score in the 80s and 90s, Vanderbilt will need to have as much offensive firepower that it can get. The Crimson Tide averages 94.1 points per game and is by far the best offense Vanderbilt has seen up to this point.

If Miles is unable to go, Vanderbilt still has shown that it can make do with the cards it is dealt. One of the strengths of Vanderbilt has been its depth and the amount of scoring threats on the roster, especially at the guard position. In Vanderbilt's 83-71 win over South Carolina, the Commodores were led by guard Tyler Tanner, who finished with 19 points and 14 assists.

But Vanderbilt also got plenty of contributions from other guys such as Tyler Nickel, AK Okereke and Devin McGlockton. All three players scored 15 or more against South Carolina over the weekend.

Miles has had a breakout season this year after transferring from Oklahoma. Miles’ comfortability in Byington’s offense has served him well this season and is a big reason why Miles is having the year that he is having. Miles has scored under 10 points in just one game this season, in Vanderbilt’s win against Central Arkansas on Dec. 13.

The official injury report for Vanderbilt’s game against Alabama is set to release Tuesday night, where fans will know more about his status for tomorrow.

