Inside Mack Whitcomb's Game-Winning Bunt For Vanderbilt Baseball Against Tennessee

NASHVILLE—-Mack Whitcomb ripped off his helmet, put up his hands and motioned as if he needed his Vanderbilt teammates to come join him as soon as possible. Whitcomb had just authored what could be considered his signature moment as a Vanderbilt baseball player.

Less than two seconds after Whitcomb motioned, Vanderbilt left fielder Mike Mancini chest bumped and grabbed the Vanderbilt catcher. A few moments later, Vanderbilt shortstop Ryker Waite arrived as Vanderbilt reliever Luke Guth and center fielder Cade Sears followed closely.

What Whitcomb had just done warranted all the celebration that this Vanderbilt team chose to partake in. The only way to do the moment justice was to embrace it with a celebration.

In the moments prior, Whitcomb had just pushed a bunt down the right field line on a 1-1 count with the bases loaded in the 16th inning of Vanderbilt’s eventual 6-5 win over Tennessee at Hawkins Field. Whitcomb says he first discussed the possibility of putting down a squeeze with Vanderbilt’s coaching staff while he sat two batters away from stepping up to the plate.

When Whitcomb got up to the plate and awaited the third pitch of his 16th-inning at bat, he was ready for the moment.

“He squares and gets it down,” the broadcast said, “And Vanderbilt is going to win it.”

Whitcomb was left shirtless in the celebration. | Vanderbilt baseball

The Vanderbilt catcher says it’s been eight years since he put down a bunt like that in a game–a travel ball game back in Illinois–but he jokes that he’s the best bunter on the team and does consider himself a good bunter in all seriousness. Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin appears to agree.

“I see him bunt every day,” Corbin said. “You pick up the feeling on certain kids that you know that if they get it down, and if they get it down repetitively, then there’s a chance that we're gonna run it.”

And run it Corbin did as Vanderbilt sealed a series win over Tennessee on Saturday. Perhaps Whitcomb was an unlikely candidate, but this series makes heroes out of ordinary players and Whitcomb is the latest example.

Whitcomb didn’t consider himself all that unlikely of a hero, though. Perhaps his lack of a track record as a bunter and profile as a non-small ball player indicated that, but it never crossed Whitcomb’s mind. Neither did failing to embrace the biggest moment of this series yet.

“I wasn’t going to get my face out of the way,” Whitcomb said. “If I got hit, we win, no matter what, so, yeah, it was a two seam up and in, and it was kind of folded and I put the bat where it needed to go and executed it perfectly.”

As Whitcomb paced into the dugout following Vanderbilt’s celebration on the bases, his tattoos were popping out, he was shirtless and he had earned the title of man of the hour. Whitcomb concedes that this wasn’t on his bingo card when he started Saturday’s game on the bench and didn’t see the field until the top of the 10th inning. The Vanderbilt catcher says he was always prepared for his opportunity, though, and it showed.

By the end of Corbin’s postgame speech in the dugout, Whitcomb was slipping his shirt back on as he was handed a headset that connected him with his postgame television interview. It’s a position that’s often been unfamiliar for the Tennessee Tech transfer as he’s spent an up and down season fighting for consistent playing time as a member of this Vanderbilt team.

Whitcomb played in just one of Vanderbilt’s three games against Mississippi State, didn’t play on Friday against Tennessee, didn’t start Tuesday against Tennessee Tech and hadn’t had a game in which he had three or more at bats since Mar. 10 against Indiana State. The Tennessee Tech transfer was a relatively high profile transfer, but hasn’t been on the field as much as his 2025 numbers would indicate.

Moments like Saturday’s confirm to him that he made the right decision to follow his childhood dream and go to Vanderbilt, even if there’s been highs and lows.

Vanderbilt designated hitter Mack Whitcomb (25) celebrates scoring with right fielder Logan Johnstone (2) on a single hit by catcher Colin Barczi during the first inning against Eastern Michigan at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I understand the ups and downs, but this has been the greatest experience of my college career so far,” Whitcomb said. “If I play, if I don't, if Vanderbilt baseball wins, that's all that matters.”

On Saturday, Vanderbilt baseball won and it was Whitcomb’s doing. Whitcomb has taken his lumps and has been in and out of the lineup throughout the course of his young Vanderbilt career, he’s dealt with falling short of the weight of expectation.

Saturday was his moment, though, and he wasn’t going to let it pass him by.

“Pressure is a privilege,” Whitcomb said. “I tell myself that all the time. There's two ways you can look at it. You can either not accept it and feel the pressure, or you can accept all the environments, everything that's thrown in front of you and go out and do your best. That’s something I try to do every day is just to accept the pressure and accept the environment, and that kind of just helps me eliminate it.”