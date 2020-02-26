Leiter Shuts down Evansville as Vanderbilt wins Again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The second-ranked Commodores tossed their fourth shutout in six games, extending their winning streak to six with a 6-0 victory over Evansville at Hawkins Field on Tuesday.

Freshman right-hander Jack Leiter (2-0) turned in another strong start from the mound to earn another midweek victory. The Summit, New Jersey, native dealt five scoreless innings of one-hit ball while striking out four, including punching out the side in the first inning for the second straight game.

In his final inning of work, Leiter allowed his first baserunner to reach scoring position this season due to a pair of walks, but the righty shut down the threat with his fourth strikeout of the day and a fly out to left.

The Commodores (7-2) started the scoring in the opening frame on an RBI groundout off the bat of senior Ty Duvall. Parker Noland (2-for-5) and Austin Martin (2-for-3) collected one-out singles and advanced to second and third on a wild pitch before Duvall’s run-scoring groundout to second.

Leiter surrendered his first hit of year on a one-out bunt single down the third base line by Evansville’s (0-8) Max Malley in the third inning. He began his Commodore career with 7.2 innings without allowing a hit and has only permitted one over his first 10 innings.

Opposing hitters are a combined 1-for-30 (.033) with four walks and no runs scored against Leiter.

Vanderbilt’s offense tacked on one run in three consecutive innings starting in the fourth. With two outs in the fourth, the Commodores pushed a run across after a Carter Young (3-for-4) double and an RBI-single to left by Cooper Davis (2-for-4).

Martin produced the scoring in the next inning leading off the frame by taking a 1-1 pitch deep to left for his first home run on the season. The solo shot was the 12th of his career and his first since June 16 against Louisville in the opening game of the College World Series.

Senior Harrison Ray, who pushed his on-base streak to nine games, swiped his fourth stolen base of the year and advanced to third on a wild pitch after being hit by a pitch. Young cashed in on his third hit of the day, sending a single up the middle to drive Ray home.

Michael Doolin ran into early trouble after entering out of the pen in the sixth. With two outs in the frame, a single and back-to-back hit batters loaded the bases for the Purple Aces before the freshman righty maneuvered out of trouble with a punchout to end the inning.

The Schererville, Indiana, product pitched two scoreless frames, allowing two hits and striking out four. Doolin has collected 11 strikeouts through just six innings of work in his two appearances this season.

Both Davis and Isaiah Thomas (1-for-4) extended their hit streaks to nine games to start the season. Davis, who is batting .361 on the season, is tied for fifth in the SEC in hits this year with 13 through nine games.

Thomas collected his lone hit of the day on a bullet over the centerfield wall on the 12th pitch of the at-bat. The long ball was the second of the season and fifth of his career for the sophomore from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Another talented freshman arm closed things out for the Commodores as right-hander Chris McElvain dealt two perfect frames in his third appearance on the year.

The Commodores are back in action Wednesday against Saint Louis. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. from Hawkins Field.