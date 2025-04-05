Live Baseball Updates: No. 23 Vanderbilt at Florida
No. 23 Vanderbilt and Florida are set to start the second game of their weekend series at noon Saturday. The Commodores won the first game Friday, 6-0, behind strong pitching performances from JD Thompson and Sawyer Hawks.
Can the Commodores repeat that performance Saturday? Or will the Gators’ offense find a way to break through? We’ll find out soon enough. Taylor Hodges will be providing live updates and reactions throughout the game.
Live Updates
(Most recent updates at the top.)
Second Inning
T2: Florida pitcher Aidan King made quick work of the Commodores, throwing eight pitches in a three up, three down inning. Vanderbilt 0, Florida 0
First Inning
B1: Vanderbilt pitcher Cody Bowker records two strikeouts and a groundout in the bottom half of the inning. More importantly...
Taylor's Take: Not entirely sure what happened, because it happened during a commercial break, but Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan was thrown out of the game after arguing with the home plate umpire. The balk call is the most likely thing O'Sullivan would be arguing about.
T1: RJ Austin smacked a two-out hit up the middle of the infield and reached second base on a balk. Riley Nelson hit a hard ground ball to first base that bounced away and Austin tried to go from second to home on the play, but was thrown out fairly easily at home to end the inning. Vanderbilt 0, Florida 0
Pregame
Taylor’s Take: Last night was a great game for Vanderbilt and exactly what they needed after going winless against Arkansas last weekend and needing extra innings to beat Western Kentucky earlier this week. We’re about 5-10 minutes away from first-pitch and I’ll be here all game. Be sure to check out the starting lineups below and other fun information about Saturday’s game.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mike Mancini, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Mac Rose, DH
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
Florida Gators Starting Lineup
- Justin Nadeau, 2B
- Bobby Boser, 3B
- Colby Shelton, SS
- Luke Heyman, C
- Brendan Lawson, 1B
- Blake Cyr, LF
- Landon Stripling, DH
- Ty Evans, RF
- Hayden Yost, CF
Pitching Matchup
RHP Cody Bowker (2-1, 2.78 ERA, 43 SO, 12 BB, .191 b/avg) vs. RHP Aidan King (3-1, 3.03 ERA, 32 SO, 9 BB, .213 b/avg)
Injury Report
No changes from yesterday’s Student-Athlete Availability Report. RHP England Bryan is out for Vanderbilt and Florida’s list includes infielder Cade Kurland, LHPs Pierce Coppola and Frank Menendez, and RHP Matthew Jenkins.
Weather Report
The forecast for Saturday afternoon in Gainesville, Fla. is a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the low 80s, according to AccuWeather’s forecast. There’s not precipitation in the forecast and slight winds at 10 mph and gusts up to 17 mph. The humidity level is 59 percent.
How to Watch: No. 23 Vanderbilt at Florida
When: Noon, Saturday
Where: Condron Family Ballpark, Gainesville, Fla.
TV: SECN+
Radio: 102.5 The Game
Live Stats: StatBroadcast