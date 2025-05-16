Vanderbilt Commodores

Live Blog: Kentucky at No. 9 Vanderbilt (Game Two)

Follow along here for live updates, reactions and analysis of tonight's game between the Commodores and Wildcats.

Vanderbilt's JD Thompson (22) celebrates an out during a college baseball game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 9, 2025.
Vanderbilt's JD Thompson (22) celebrates an out during a college baseball game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 9, 2025.

It's going to be hard for Vanderbilt to top the excitement of last night's 8-7 win that saw Braden Holcomb hit another walk-off home run. But we'll be around to watch the Commodores try.

Follow along below for live updates, reactions and analysis throughout Friday night's SEC matchup between No. 9 Vanderbilt and Kentucky at Hawkins Field.

Live Updates

(Most recent updates at the top.)

1st Inning

T1: Any question about Kentucky's ability to bounce back from an emotional loss have been answered. The Wildcats scored a pair of runs off JD Thompson on three hits. But it wasn't like yesterday's first inning. Thompson didn't issue any walks and all three hits were perfectly placed shots. Kentucky 2, Vanderbilt 0

Pregame

Taylor: And then there were two...two games left until it's tournament time. Last night's game was shocking in several ways. Obviously, the way the game ended was shocking (in a good way). But the start was equally shocking, but I don't think we'll see a repeat of that tonight. JD Thompson will be on the mound to start for Vanderbilt and has looked great in the last month.

We'll be getting started at Hawkins Field in just a few minutes. So, be sure to bookmark this page and check back often.

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. Rustan Rigdon, 2B
  2. RJ Austin, CF
  3. Riley Nelson, 1B
  4. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  5. Braden Holcomb, LF
  6. Colin Barczi, C
  7. Jonathan Vastine, SS
  8. Jacob Humphrey, RF
  9. Mike Mancini, DH

Kentucky Wildcats Starting Lineup

  1. Tyler Bell, SS
  2. Luke Lawrence, 2B
  3. Cole Hage, LF
  4. James McCoy, 1B
  5. Patrick Herrera, 3B
  6. Carson Hansen, RF
  7. Kyuss Gargett, DH
  8. Devin Burkes, C
  9. Griffin Cameron, CF

Pitching Matchup

RHP Nic McCay (5-0, 4.06 ERA, 64.1 IP, 62 SO, 36 BB, 29 ER, .192 b/avg.) vs. LHP JD Thompson (4-5, 3.88 ERA, 72 IP, 94 SO, 23 BB, 31 ER, .234 b/avg.)

How to Watch: Kentucky at Vanderbilt

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Published
