Live Blog: No. 1-seed Vanderbilt vs No. 2-seed Louisville at Nashville Regional
NASHVILLE, Tenn.- No. 1-seed Vanderbilt and No. 2-seed Louisville meetup on the second day in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday.
Vanderbilt is looking for revenge against Louisville. On May 13, The Commodores fell to the Cardinals 5-4 in their final midweek game of the regular season.
Since then, a lot has changed. Vanderbilt has ripped off nine consecutive wins with a pitching staff that is seemingly unstoppable, meanwhile Louisville is 2-5 in their last seven games heading into Saturday night’s game.
Vanderbilt is coming off another cardiac comeback as the Commodores avoided disaster Friday night with a 4-3 come from behind victory over Wright State. Vanderbilt scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to move into the winner’s side of the regional bracket.
Louisville is looking to follow up on perhaps its best game since beating Vanderbilt. The Cardinals defeated East Tennessee State 8-3, getting solid performances from both their pitching and hitting.
The winner of tonight’s rematch will go on to the regional final Sunday night and the loser will take on Wright State at 2 p.m. CT for the right to play tonight’s winner in the regional final.
Live Blog
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from the NCAA Tournament Nashville Regional matchup between Vanderbilt and Louisville. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Bottom of the 2nd
- It's a very quick 1-2-3 inning for the Vanderbilt offense. It does not feel like the Commodores are playing as tight tonight, but it does feel like the offense is a little tight to an extent.
Top of the 2nd
- Louisville gets a runner to second base, but Bowker sets down two in a row to prevent any damage. It looks that Bowker is getting more comfortable since giving up the home run.
Bottom of the 1st
- A strikeout and a groundout ends the inning. Big missed opportunity right there for Vanderbilt that could come back to haunt them.
- Rigdon leads off with a single and moves to third on a RJ Austin groundout. Runner on third with one out.
Top of the 1st
- Bowker gets a strikeout and a flyout at the wall to end the inning. Through these first two days of the regional, it seems that the pitching is off a little out of the gates.
- Louisville is on the board first with a solo shot to left. 1-0 Cardinals.
Pregame
- About 35 minutes from first pitch here at The Hawk. Both teams out on the field for warmups and stretching. Louisville wearing their red and white stripe uniforms while Vanderbilt is wearing their all white uniforms again tonight.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mike Mancini, DH
Louisville Cardinals Starting Lineup
- Lucas Moore, CF
- Matt Klein, C
- Jake Munroe, 3B
- Eddie King Jr., RF
- Garret Pike, DH
- Zion Rose, LF
- Tague Davis, 1B
- Kamau Neighbors, 2B
- Alex Alicea, SS
Starting Pitchers
- Vanderbilt: Cody Bowker (3-4) 4.46 ERA, 66.2 IP, 93 K, 28 BB, .220 b/avg.
- Louisville: Tucker Biven (3-0) 4.75 ERA, 30.1 IP, 26 SO, 18 BB, .274 b/avg.
Weather Report
It's a great night for baseball with a first pitch temperature of 75 degrees and dipping down into the upper 60s by the end of the night. As the sun sets, there is just a slight breeze of 6 mph. It's looking out to be a clear night, there is no chance of rain tonight.