Live Blog: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee, Rubber Match
Well, here we go folks. This may be the most impactful game left for No. 11 Vanderbilt on its schedule and a lot of good things can happen if the Commodores win. But No. 15 Tennessee can say the same thing.
Vanderbilt could move into the national top 8 rankings with a win and would certainly host a NCAA Regional. Also, if the Commodores win and No. 23 beats No. 6 Georgia, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Auburn will be tied for fourth in the SEC standings at 16-11 (reminder: top four teams in standings get two byes in the SEC Tournament).
A Tennessee win keeps the Volunteers in position to host one, too. The Volunteers also have a much tougher final SEC opponent (Arkansas) next weekend than what Vanderbilt is right now (sorry, but the Commodores were swept by Arkansas at home) and a loss would give them four-straight SEC series losses.
All of which sounds good to Vanderbilt and its fans. Follow along below for updates, reactions and analysis of Sunday's series finale game:
Live Updates
(Most recent updates at the top.)
1st Inning
B1: I want to make a prediction. Vols' coach Tony Vitello will get thrown out arguing about Connor Fennell's pace. The leadoff batter Gavin Kilen already complained once and the home plate umpire jumped out to warn about eye contact. Based on what happened after Andrew Fischer's moon shot of a home run in the second at-bat, that prediction may apply to Vanderbilt too.
The emotions are showing after that home run. Both coaches had long, emotional talks with umpires and warnings issued to both benches. Get ready for a fun game. Vanderbilt 1, Tennessee 1
T1: Vanderbilt stole eight bases yesterday and, if the Commodores get on base, they'll run some more today. Tennessee knows this and it showed when RJ Austin got on base in the first inning. Tegan Kuhns made an error on a pickoff throw and did his best to keep Austin at second, but it was a pointless effort. Everyone knew Austin would go for third and he did...and the Volunteers commit another error on the throw to third, allowing Austin to score. Vanderbilt 1, Tennessee 0
Pregame
First off, happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there, especially my own who's cool enough to allow me to spend the afternoon with you fine folks. Also, we both hate large crowds and its the busiest day of the year for restaurants. So, we'll be going for dinner later this week.
We do have some baseball coming up in a little bit and this is an exciting game. There's the rivalry aspect, of course, but it's been another crazy weekend in the SEC and I'm excited to see how it all plays out. This one may be the most impactful...unless Missouri sweeps Texas A&M, but that'll be impactful for different reasons (like the Aggies' NCAA Tournament hopes fading away faster than a one-hit wonder).
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mike Mancini, DH
Tennessee Volunteers Starting Lineup
- Gavin Kilen, SS
- Andrew Fischer, 1B
- Hunter Ensley, CF
- Dalton Bargo, 3B
- Dean Curley, SS
- Blake Grimmer, DH
- Levi Clark, LF
- Cannon Peebles, C
- Chris Newstrom, RF
Pitching Matchup
RHP Connor Fennell (5-0, 3.20 ERA, 39.1 IP, 72 SO, 9 BB, 14 ER, .176 b/avg.) vs. RHP Tegan Kuhns (2-2, 3.94 ERA, 29.2 IP, 31 SO, 12 BB, 13 ER, .267 b/avg.)
How to Watch: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats