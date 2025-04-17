Live Updates: No. 19 Vanderbilt Hosts No. 5 Georgia
No. 19 Vanderbilt faces one of its biggest challenges of the season when No. 5 Georgia takes the field with a nation's best 100 home runs. The Commodores' pitching staff has given up just 33 home runs this season, so something may have to break.
Follow along below for live updates, reactions and analysis of the series-opening game between the Commodores and Bulldogs.
Live Updates
(Most recent updates at the top.)
Pregame
Taylor Hodges back for another Vanderbilt SEC baseball game. We're not too far away from first-pitch and I'm excited to see which version of the Commodores we see tonight. To be more specific, I'm excited to see how Vanderbilt's pitchers (especially JD Thompson) handle the nation's leader in total home runs and home runs per game.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- RJ Austin, CF
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Riley Nelson, DH
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
- Braden Holcomb, 1B
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jacob Humphrey, RFMike Mancini, 2B
Georgia Bulldogs Starting Lineup
- Slate Alford, 3B
- Kolby Branch, SS
- Christian Adams, 2B
- Ryland Zaborowski, 1B
- Nolan McCarthy, LF
- Robbie Burnett, RF
- Tre Phelps, DH
- Devin Obee, CF
- Henry Hunter, C
Pitching Matchup
RHP Brian Curley (2-0, 3.48 ERA, 33.2 IP, 43 SO, 15, 13 ER, .147 b/avg.) vs. LHP JD Thompson (2-3, 4.44 ERA, 46.2 IP 56 SO, 17 BB, 23 ER, . 236 b/avg.)
How to Watch
- TV: SECN+
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats