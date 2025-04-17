Vanderbilt Commodores

Live Updates: No. 19 Vanderbilt Hosts No. 5 Georgia

Follow along here for live updates, reactions and analysis of Thursday night's game between the Commodores and Bulldogs.

Vanderbilt’s Brodie Johnston (9) celebrates with Nate Teague after hitting a 2-run home run during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball fall intrasquad game at Hawkins Field Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.
No. 19 Vanderbilt faces one of its biggest challenges of the season when No. 5 Georgia takes the field with a nation's best 100 home runs. The Commodores' pitching staff has given up just 33 home runs this season, so something may have to break.

Live Updates

(Most recent updates at the top.)

Pregame

Taylor Hodges back for another Vanderbilt SEC baseball game. We're not too far away from first-pitch and I'm excited to see which version of the Commodores we see tonight. To be more specific, I'm excited to see how Vanderbilt's pitchers (especially JD Thompson) handle the nation's leader in total home runs and home runs per game.

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. RJ Austin, CF
  2. Jonathan Vastine, SS
  3. Riley Nelson, DH
  4. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  5. Rustan Rigdon, LF
  6. Braden Holcomb, 1B
  7. Colin Barczi, C
  8. Jacob Humphrey, RFMike Mancini, 2B

Georgia Bulldogs Starting Lineup

  1. Slate Alford, 3B
  2. Kolby Branch, SS
  3. Christian Adams, 2B
  4. Ryland Zaborowski, 1B
  5. Nolan McCarthy, LF
  6. Robbie Burnett, RF
  7. Tre Phelps, DH
  8. Devin Obee, CF
  9. Henry Hunter, C

Pitching Matchup

RHP Brian Curley (2-0, 3.48 ERA, 33.2 IP, 43 SO, 15, 13 ER, .147 b/avg.) vs. LHP JD Thompson (2-3, 4.44 ERA, 46.2 IP 56 SO, 17 BB, 23 ER, . 236 b/avg.)

How to Watch

