Live Blog: No. 10 Vanderbilt Basketball at Texas

Can Vanderbilt men’s basketball make program history tonight in Austin, Texas against the Texas Longhorns?

Vanderbilt comes into Texas’ arena with a 16-0 record, tied for the best start to a season in program history. A record of 17-0 has never been reached by any Vanderbilt men’s basketball teams, but it could occur just hours from now.

Vanderbilt is coming off two consecutive SEC home wins against a top 15 Alabama team and a LSU team. The Commodores used their offensive and defensive weapons accordingly in both games, coming up with clutch stops and getting out into transition plenty of times. Now, Vanderbilt is the only remaining team in the SEC that is undefeated both in the season and in conference play.

But going to Texas will not be easy. The Longhorns have had a tough start to the season, but they let the SEC know Saturday night that they are still a team to watch out for. Texas went to Alabama in its previous game and handed the Crimson Tide its second consecutive loss, which the Longhorns hope that a win in their last game turns their season around.

This game is also a matchup of the first round in last year’s SEC Tournament. No. 13-seed Texas beat a No. 12-seeded Vanderbilt team 79-72 that helped keep Texas’ NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Today, Vanderbilt is looking to make it back to Nashville safely and give Texas its third loss in SEC play.

A win tonight for Vanderbilt breaks a program record while also staying alive as one of the four unbeaten teams left in college basketball. Only Arizona, Nebraska and Miami (OH) are undefeated outside of Vanderbilt.

Tonight’s game could come down to which team’s guards facilitate more offense while playing the better defense on the opposite end of the floor. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Follow the live blog here for live updates from tonight’s Vanderbilt-Texas game.

Live Blog

Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Vanderbilt at Texas. The most recent updates will appear at the top.

Pregame

Both teams are on the floor warming up and getting shots up. Vanderbilt On SI will be covering this game remotely, but that does not stop the live blog from happening. I expect to see a good crowd for Texas as I watch the game. The game tonight is an interesting spot for Vanderbilt to be with Florida coming to town on Saturday.

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI: