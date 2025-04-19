Vanderbilt Commodores

Live Updates: No. 5 Georgia at No. 19 Vanderbilt Series Finale

Follow along here for live updates, reactions and analysis as the Commodores look to sweep the Bulldogs.

Vanderbilt pitcher Sawyer Hawks (88) sets up to pitch against Xavier during the seventh inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 7, 2025. Vanderbilt won 15-3 in seven innings.
Vanderbilt pitcher Sawyer Hawks (88) sets up to pitch against Xavier during the seventh inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 7, 2025. Vanderbilt won 15-3 in seven innings. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 19 Vanderbilt hosts No. 5 Georgia for their series finale at Hawkins Field. The Commodores are aiming to get their third series sweep against an SEC opponent this season.

One bit of news that'll help with that is Georgia's Ryland Zaborowski is not in the starting lineup for today's game. Zaborowski (16 home runs this season) did not play in Friday's game after suffering an injury Thursday night. But the Commodores will also be without RJ Austin, so it evens out.

Follow along below for live updates, reactions and analysis of the series-opening game between the Commodores and Bulldogs.

Live Updates

(Most recent updates at the top)

1st Inning

B1: Vanderbilt has a different batting order without RJ Austin in it, but still produces a similar result to what's happened in the first two games of the series. Three up, three down for the Commodores. Vanderbilt 0, Georgia 0

T1: Connor Fennell was the only Vanderbilt starting pitcher a week ago to get through the first inning unscathed and he continues to cement his status in the third-game starter role. Fennell struck out the first two batters and got a groundout to end the inning. Vanderbilt 0, Georgia 0

Pregame

Taylor Hodges here to wrap up a somewhat surprising series. I didn't expect Vanderbilt to be in a position to sweep Georgia and certainly wasn't expecting Brodie Johnston to find his groove, but maybe I should have? That's baseball (and sports in general) for ya. First-pitch is coming up soon.

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. Riley Nelson, 1B
  2. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  3. Rustan Rigdon, LF
  4. Braden Holcomb, RF
  5. Colin Barczi, C
  6. Jonathan Vastine, SS
  7. Mac Rose, DH
  8. Jacob Humphrey, CF
  9. Mike Mancini, 2B

Georgia Bulldogs Starting Lineup

  1. Slate Alford, 3B
  2. Robbie Burnett, RF
  3. Daniel Jackson, DH
  4. Brennan Hudson, 1B
  5. Devin Obee, CF
  6. Kolby Branch, SS
  7. Ryan Black, 2B
  8. Nolan McCarthy, LF
  9. Henry Hunter, C

Pitching Matchup

RHP Leighton Finley (2-0, 5.66 ERA, 35 IP, 40 SO, 15 BB, 22 ER, .226 b/avg.) vs. RHP Connor Fennell (3-0, 2.95 ERA, 21.1 IP, 40 SO, 5 BB, 7 ER, .163 b/avg.)

How to Watch

TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats

