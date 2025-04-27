Live Updates: No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 23 Ole Miss Series Finale
It's still too early to totally declare Sunday's game against No. 23 Ole Miss as a must-win for No. 9 Vanderbilt. But getting swept by the Rebels could do a lot of damage to the Commodores' hopes of hosting a NCAA Regional.
And why does that matter? Well, Vanderbilt is 22-4 at Hawkins Field, but 8-9 on the road. So, yes, hosting a NCAA Regional is looking pretty important for Vanderbilt's postseason hopes.
Follow along below for live updates, reactions and analysis of Sunday's series finale between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.
Live Updates
(Most recent updates at the top.)
1st Inning
T1: Are we seeing a repeat of the Oklahoma series? In that series, the Commodores lost the first two games and won the finale 13-2. We'll see how Connor Fennell performs, but a couple of two out singles, a walk to load the bases led to Mac Rose hitting a two-run single to right field and the Commodores' first lead of the weekend. It's by far the best at the plate Vanderbilt has had this weekend. Vanderbilt 2, Ole Miss 0
Pregame
It's funny how one week can change your perception about a baseball team. Last week, I thought Vanderbilt had turned a corner, found its offense and would exert itself as a national contender. But now, the Commodores have bigger concerns. A loss today wouldn't be catastrophic, but could be time to go ahead and hit that panic button.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, RF
- Mac Rose, DH
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Mike Mancini, 2B
Ole Miss Rebels Starting Lineup
- Hayden Federico, LF
- Luke Hill, 3B
- Will Furniss, 1B
- Mitchell Sanford, DH
- Ryan Moerman, RF
- Isaac Humphrey, CF
- Austin Fawley, C
- Owen Paino, 2B
- Luke Cheng, SS
Pitching Matchup
RHP Connor Fennell (4-0, 3.00 ERA, 27 IP, 51 SO, 5 BB, 9 ER, .184 b/avg.) vs. RHP Mason Nichols (3-0, 4.43 ERA, 40.2 IP, 44 SO, 13 BB, 20 ER, .242 b/avg.)
How to Watch: No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 23 Ole Miss
When: 1:30 p.m., Sunday
Where: Oxford-University Stadium at Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats