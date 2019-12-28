Martin Top Five In Latest College Prospect Rankings

There's no denying Vanderbilt's Austin Martin is one heck of a baseball player. He has a litany of awards to prove it. So add another honor to the list as Martin has been tagged the third-best overall college prospect in the country according to D1Baseball.

The junior from Jacksonville, Fl. cam to Nashville a highly regarded talent, and with an already impressive list of awards and accomplishments to his credit. Since arriving at Vanderbilt that list has continued to grow.

The 2019 season, and the Commodores run to the College World Series title showed the nation just how good Martin is, and can be as he continues to grown and improve.

Here are just a few of the things Martin accomplished as a sophomore in 2019 for the Commodores.

D1Baseball.com All-America first team

Baseball America All-America first team

All-SEC first team

SEC All-Defensive Team

Golden Spikes semifinalist

Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist

NCBWA National Hitter of the Week (Feb. 18)

SEC Player of the Week (Feb. 18)

Program’s single-season record for runs scored (87)

Tied for second in single-season program history with 105 hits

Led the SEC in average (.392), hits per game (1.62), on-base percentage (.486) and runs (87)

Named to College World Series team after recording four RBIs and as many runs

Became the 53rd player in CWS history to record a multi-homer game (June 16 vs. Louisville)

.392 average was highest for a Commodore since Warner Jones (.414) in 2004

.424 in SEC games (50-for-118), scoring 39 runs with a .500 on-base percentage

.423 (22-for-52) with runners aboard in SEC games

Team leader with 34 multi-hit performances including four four-hit games

Reached base in 37 consecutive games (April 9-June 24) and 23 straight games (Feb. 15-April 2)

10-game hit streak to open season .512 (22-for-43) with 19 runs

Batted leadoff 37 times, helping the Commodores to a 33-4 record in those games

Started 52 games at third base and 13 at second base. Source: Vanderbilt University

Seeing Martin's name at, or near the top of this list shouldn't/t be a surprise to anyone that follows college baseball, but it's certainly nice to have this type of talent on your roster, especially when you are about to embark on the defense of a national championship.