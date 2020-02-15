CommodoreCountry
Michigan Overtakes Commodores with 9th Inning Homerun for 4-3 win.

Greg Arias

Matt Schmidt drove a Tyler Brown pitch over the left-field wall for a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to give the Michigan Wolverines a 4-3 win, and a very small measure of revenge in their season-opening win in the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament in Scottsdale, Az. on the opening day of the three-day event.   

Mason Hickman was solid in his first start of the season, going six innings, allowing just three hits and one unearned run in the fourth innings when first baseman Spencer Jones was unable to gather a throw, allowing the Wolverines first run to cross the plate. 

Michigan starter Jeff Criswell was even better, allowing just 1 run on two hits through 6 1/2 innings. He was chased when he walked Spencer Jones and Justyn-Henry Malloy back-to-back to lead off the 7th inning.   

The Commodores then made Criswell pay as freshman Parker Noland singled to right field, scoring Jones and moving Malloy to third. 

Harrison Ray then delivered a perfect bunt down the first baseline that drove home Malloy for the go-ahead run and a 3-2 Vanderbilt lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Malloy scored on a headfirst slide ahead of the throw to the plate that allowed Ray to reach safely. 

The Commodores got on the board first, scoring their first run on an Austin Martin RBI ground out that drove home Isaiah Thomas who doubled ahead of the Martin ground out. 

Michigan's second run came thanks to another Commodore error that allowed the Wolverines to manufacture the run from there, using a sacrifice bunt and a run-scoring double to grab a 2-1 advantage in the top of the seventh.  

The Commodores would threaten in the bottom of the eighth when ZTate Kolwyck led off the inning with a double, followed by Spencer Jones being hit by a pitch. Both would advance on a past ball but were left stranded when Justyn-Henry Malloy struck out to end the inning.  

The Commodores would get the tying run on base in the bottom of the ninth, when with two outs, Cooper Davis bunted for a base hit, the freshman catcher CJ Rodriguez was hit by a pitch, setting the stage for two-out drama with Martin stepping to the plate.     

Martin would be hit by a pitch to load the bases for Isaiah Thomas who would fly out to center to end the game and give the Wolverines the win. 

Ben Kizer recorded the win for Michigan while Tyler Brown took the loss for Vanderbilt. 

The Commodores return to action on Saturday in a 5 pm first pitch against UConn.  

Baseball

