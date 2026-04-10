Mike Mancini’s Player Development on Full Display in Six-RBI Night

NASHVILLE – Vanderbilt second baseman Mike Mancini stepped into the batter’s box at Hawkins Field Thursday night, ready to deliver the nail in the coffin. With two runners on base and Vanderbilt leading 7-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Mancini took advantage of a pitch that was in the perfect location and punished Oklahoma for a three-run home run.

The hit all but sealed the game for a Vanderbilt team that was just barely hanging onto the lead before the bottom half of the inning began as the Commodores took a 10-4 lead before winning the game 10-5.

But for Mancini, that eight inning home run was just the cherry on top of what was a career night for the Endwell, New York native. Mancini finished the night 3-for-5 at the plate with six RBIs and two home runs. He tied a career-high for RBIs in a game. The last time he drove in six runs in a game, he was a James Madison Duke and did it against ETSU on March 9, 2024.

“I guess I was seeing it well. The ball looked a little bigger today, but you know, there’s definitely days where it feels smaller so you take advantage of these days,” Mancini said of what was working well as the plate.

One of Mancini’s other big moments occurred in the bottom of the seventh inning. Mancini was up with the bases loaded in a 2-2 game with one out. A swing of the bat could either end the inning or be the reason Vanderbilt would win the game. The left-hander locked into his opportunity and capitalized on a pitch that went over the right side of the plate for a two-RBI double. The hit gave the Commodores their first lead of the game and they did not look back.

Throughout the season, Mancini has been one of, if not, the most reliable batter on Vanderbilt, next to Brodie Johnston. After head coach Tim Corbin talked about Johnston’s championship traits as a player in the Tuesday win over Eastern Kentucky, Corbin talked about Mancini’s intangibles as a player after his big night.

“I think he’s got a good heartbeat for the game. This is going to be vague, but it’s not: he’s a baseball player. He understands all facets of the game. This isn’t a one-dimensional player,” Corbin said. “He can drop a bunt, he can run the bases, he can steal bases, he can hit the long ball. I mean, it’s almost like the perfect college kid when you’re building offense.”

Where Mancini’s offense stems from is his background in other sports. Before deciding to go all-in on baseball in college, Mancini grew up playing football and basketball as well. Corbin attributes the traits he gets from the other two sports to his success on the diamond. Through that, Corbin sees Mancini as a player that has great awareness and a “championship” guy that is coachable.

But additionally, Mancini uses what he’s learned from basketball and football to help tune out the noise and the surrounding lights that overshadow Hawkins Field. At the end of the day, it is a mental game.

“It’s like one-on-one. Basketball, it’s one-on-one. Corbs talks about it because he was a three-sport athlete. Probably, I think,” Mancini said with a smile on his face as he talked through the mental advantage of being a three-sport athlete. “He talks about the mound and the batter’s box. If you take all the lights and put it on, that’s like one-on-one. So if you just put yourself in different aspects and just being an athlete, it takes away the mental battles of baseball.”

Mancini’s development as a second-year transfer from James Madison has been a huge story to Vanderbilt’s season. It has not just been the offensive power he has given to the team, but his infield defense as well.

That is something that Corbin knows takes time, especially for a player that transfers into the SEC after not experiencing a SEC season before. But Mancini has developed and improved so much to the point where he is now in the top 20 in the SEC in batting average and is one of the better hitters in the SEC when it comes to hitting home runs.

‘It’s a tough brand of baseball to feel like a kid can come in here and expect to jump right in and find his groove. I think that is very, very difficult, but Mike certainly is way more comfortable at the plate and he’s doing a nice job for us at second base, too. I mean, it’s been kind of a difference for us,” Corbin said.

Now, Mancini will look to see if he can see the ball as good as he was Thursday in Friday’s matchup as Vanderbilt looks to win another home SEC series.