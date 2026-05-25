Vanderbilt Baseball’s Regional Streak Comes to an End, Misses NCAA Tournament

The day that Vanderbilt baseball fans have worried about throughout the season was brought into reality Monday.

The Commodores 2026 season has officially come to an end as they were left out of this year’s NCAA Tournament. With missing out, Vanderbilt’s 19-year regional streak – what was the longest streak in college baseball – is now over.

Vanderbilt finished its season with a record of 33-25 and a 14-16 record in conference play. It won its first game at the SEC Baseball Tournament against No. 13 seed Kentucky before losing to No. 5 seed Florida in Wednesday’s second round matchup.

Vanderbilt’s season was plagued early on with injuries to plenty of its pitchers. From starting pitchers like Austin Nye getting hurt in the 11th game of the season to countless bullpen arms sustaining injuries, Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin had to come up with a new pitching plan on the fly just a couple of weeks into the spring.

That plan included having to put inexperienced, young pitchers on the mound. While younger arms did get plenty of experience since February, the pitching just was not enough to get Vanderbilt to extend its regional streak to 20 seasons.

It is an unfamiliar position for Vanderbilt and its fans to be in. For nearly two decades, the Commodores were seen as a shoe-in for the NCAA Tournament. But all good things come to an end eventually, and that is precisely what happened to Vanderbilt Monday.

“But we've been very consistent for a long period of time, and we'll always be measured against those years that we were at the top. And that's okay. There's nothing wrong with that. But that's the challenge for the program is getting back to that point,” Corbin said after Vanderbilt’s loss to Florida Wednesday.

Vanderbilt’s season shows that the consistency the program has built for a while now is something that is never to be taken for granted, but rather proves how difficult it is for teams to get to the NCAA Tournament, especially for an extended period of time.

Now, with an offseason that has arrived earlier than usual for this program, Vanderbilt has a very important offseason ahead. The fanbase is almost certain to have a stricter microscope on the program, waiting to see if Corbin can get the Commodores back to what they were.

“And sometimes, streaks are streaks are streaks. That's what they are. But sometimes when you don't go, a lot of times people start to understand, whoa, that really was tough. That was difficult to do,” Corbin said. “Yeah, it's difficult to do, just to get back at it and establish yourself as a regional contender every year. So I don't worry about it.”

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