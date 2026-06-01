Miller Green, Jakob Schulz, Among Others Enter Transfer Portal For Vanderbilt Baseball

Vanderbilt’s baseball roster took a sizable hit Monday as it had six players enter the transfer portal.

In initial reports from D1Baseball and Baseball America, a wave of Commodores that included pitcher Jakob Schulz, pitcher Tristan Bristow, infielder Carter Johnstone, outfielder Will Hampton and pitcher Hudson Barton all entered the portal in the early afternoon hours.

Soon after, another Vanderbilt pitcher – Miller Green – decided to enter the transfer portal with a do-not-contact tag, per a report.

All together, Vanderbilt lost four pitchers and two fielders to the portal. Some of the decisions are not as surprising as others. Bristow had a limited role in a Vanderbilt pitching staff that was injury-riddled throughout the season. Bristow made 10 appearances during the season and just two of them were in SEC play. Bristow had an ERA of 3.24 in 8.1 innings pitched.

Hudson Barton was one of the pitchers that dealt with injuries during the 2026 season. The sophomore only appeared in four games for Vanderbilt with his last one coming against Tennessee Tech on March 24. He had an ERA of 5.40 in 1.2 innings.

Carter Johnstone entered the transfer portal after one season at Vanderbilt. Johnstone joined the Commodores last summer along with his brother, Logan. Unlike Logan Johnstone, though, Carter Johnstone was unable to establish a role for himself in Vanderbilt’s batting order. In 42 at-bats, Johnstone finished with an average of .143.

Hampton’s decision to go to the portal may come as a surprise. Though he came off the bench for head coach Tim Corbin’s team, Hampton possessed the ability to give Vanderbilt’s offense a boost when his number was called upon. His best moment in a Vanderbilt uniform was his grand slam he hit on the road against Kentucky in a win on April 19. It seemed as though Hampton was primed to step into a more important role next season, but it is not to be. As a freshman, Hampton batted .242 in the 16 games he appeared in.

Schulz and Green are two other arms that played more of a regular role in Vanderbilt’s bullpen. Schulz was a pitcher that helped buy Vanderbilt innings. In 16 appearances, Schulz had an ERA of 6.41 in 19.2 innings pitched. Green, the hometown kid from Lipscomb Academy, was another pitcher that dealt with an injury during the 2026 season. Green eventually returned from injury April 7 in a win over Eastern Kentucky. In three seasons at Vanderbilt, Green held an ERA of 3.64.

Vanderbilt is coming off a season in which it saw its 19-year NCAA Regional streak come to an end. The Commodores finished the season with a record of 33-25 and a second round exit in the SEC Tournament. This season is perhaps the biggest one of Corbin’s tenure in Nashville as he tries to get his program back to the standard it has set over the past two decades.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.